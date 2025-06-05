Rendkívüli

Ügyészségi nyomozás indulhat az Orbán Viktor halálát kívánó tiszás kommentelő ellen

OroszországEurópaháborúkormányfőOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Brussels’s War Policy Is Greatest Challenge Hungarians Face

The Russia–Ukraine war has become the catalyst Brussels uses to justify claiming more and more powers for itself, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the plenary session of the Forum of Hungarian Representatives of the Carpathian Basin (KMKF) on Thursday in the Parliament building in Budapest. The Hungarian prime minister stated:“Gone is the legendary Western quality of life,” as a place cannot offer good living standards where mass migration causes people to lose their sense of belonging, and where energy costs are two to four times higher than just a few years ago.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 05. 16:28
Budapest, 2025. június 5. MTI/Máthé Zoltán
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Lorinc Nacsa, State Secretary for National Policy, at the plenary session of the Forum of Hungarian Representatives of the Carpathian Basin (KMKF), June 5, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe) Forrás:
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban emphasized that success no longer legitimizes the European Union, and so Brussels has turned to a new narrative: “Europe’s new mission is to clash with Russia in the East.”

A Kárpát-medencei Magyar Képviselők Fórumának plenáris ülése az Országház Vadásztermében 2025. június 5-én. Szemben középen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b3) és Kövér László, az Országgyűlés elnöke (b4), balról Pánczél Károly, az Országgyűlés nemzeti összetartozás bizottságának fideszes elnöke (b) és Nacsa Lőrinc, a Miniszterelnökség nemzetpolitikáért felelős államtitkára (b2), jobbról Veress László, a házelnök kabinetfőnöke (b5), Kovács Krisztián, az Országgyűlés Hivatalának külügyi igazgatója (b6) és Sárdi Péter, az Országgyűlés elnökének külügyi főtanácsadója, az Országgyűlés Hivatalának nyugalmazott külügyi igazgatója (j) (Fotó: MTI/Máthé Zoltán)
Plenary session of the Forum of Hungarian Representatives of the Carpathian Basin on June 5, 2025 in the Hunting Hall of the Parliament in Budapest. In the center, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly , as well as Karoly Panczel, Chairman of the National Cohesion Committee of the National Assembly and Lorinc Nacsa, State Secretary for Nation Policy and officials from the Foreign Office (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe )

Brussels’s war propaganda claims that Russia could attack EU or even NATO member states, and that only a preemptive strike could stop it,

the PM stated, adding that in "their heads" the war in Ukraine is itself the preemptive strike. 
He argued, however, that this is false — Europe can be protected without continuing the war in Ukraine.

PM Orban said the war has become the catalyst, a pretext for Brussels to centralize power and eliminate national sovereignty, calling it a “coup” and a derailment of the original logic of European integration.

For Hungarians in the Carpathian Basin, the greatest challenge is the war, or more precisely the Brussels war policy fueling it,

the prime minister stated.

The War’s Massive Economic Toll on Europe

This war policy, he emphasized, brings nothing but harm, endangering the future by driving up energy prices — and with that, the cost of nearly everything — causing deep suffering in the European economy. 

The pro-war policy imposes enormous burdens on all of Europe, including the countries of the Carpathian Basin. It diverts resources from development and investment, which are crucial for the economic life and cooperation of Hungarians across borders,

he warned.
Mr. Orban highlighted: This is not the European Union we joined. 

Rejecting a Centralized European Superstate

Orban pointed out that until now the bloc has been legitimized by its successes, which also provided its identity. This built on the peace and prosperity the EU established on the continent following the blood-soaked first half o the 20th century. But this has disappeared.

A centralized, Brussels-controlled superstate, is not in the interest of Hungarians or other peoples living in the Carpathian Basin,

he underlined

At the plenary session of the Forum of Hungarian Representatives of the Carpathian Basin (KMKF), the prime minister said that many empires have already sat on the necks of the Hungarians, and although the old empires have fallen, "we would not like to live through it again, if possible".  He recalled that Hungary has endured many empires in its history: 

We remained, those empires eventually fell, but the wounds they inflicted on Hungary still haven't healed 

From the Ottoman occupation to world wars and the Treaty of Trianon, these were all the sins of empires of the day. Let’s not repeat history — not even if it comes dressed in Brussels’s clothing,” he said. Orban called for resisting the emerging Brussels empire, adding: "Our job now is to make sure this new empire doesn’t sit on our necks.”

No to Fast-Tracked EU Accession for Ukraine

PM Orban stated:

the majority of Europeans do not support Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership.

He presented several polls indicating that most Europeans also oppose sending European weapons or troops to Ukraine. He noted:

This war is costly not only for us Hungarians — every European feels its weight.

He called for a bold strategy: “While the emperor wages war, we must occupy Brussels. While Brussels prepares for war, we must strengthen Europe’s anti-war initiatives.”

Speaking about the Carpathian Basin, Mr Orban stated that good neighborly relations must be built on strength and mutual respect. He reaffirmed that “Hungarians beyond the borders come first” in Hungarian national policy, though good relations with neighboring governments are still sought.

Anyone who is hostile toward Hungarians cannot count on Hungary's support in European politics,

he said, adding that “Central Europe can only be strong with Hungary, and our survival is in the interest of all peoples living here.”

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Lorinc Nacsa, State Secretary for National Policy, at the plenary session of the Forum of Hungarian Representatives of the Carpathian Basin (KMKF), June 5, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kiss László
idezojelekfőpolgármester

Karácsony, a heroikus főpedagógus

Kiss László avatarja

Büntet a főváros: tíz perc kutyagolás a kánikulában.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu