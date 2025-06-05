PM Orban: The Government Will Provide Assistance to Szekler Land

"After hearing a status report from Botond Biro, president of Harghita County Council, at today’s cabinet meeting, we decided to provide assistance to Szekler Land with the involvement of the RMDSZ/UDMR, Hungary' Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page. According to the prime minister, negotiations on this matter will continue tomorrow with the president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ/UDMR).

No Hungarian is alone!

he posted.

As previously reported, Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, stated at a government press briefing that the Hungarian government is in close contact with both the RMDSZ/UDMR and the council, and is providing all possible assistance in dealing with the flooding in Szekler Land. Hungarian experts are also participating in the damage control efforts, although hopes of saving the salt mine in Praid (Parajd) are slim.

The government has also dispatched water management experts, and State Secretary Lorinc Nacsa is on-site. Additionally, the government has allocated 10 million forints (almost 25 thousand euros) in aid for those affected by the disaster.

In the medium and long term, the most important task will be to support the preservation of the region’s tourism appeal, said Gergely Gulyas.