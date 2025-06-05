Rendkívüli

Kiderült: valóban Ukrajnát dicsőítette Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz a NATO-üléseken

Orbán ViktorGulyás GergelyHargita megyeBíró BotondSzékelyföldnekNacsa LőrincszakembersegítségRMDSZ
magyar

PM Orban: The Government Will Provide Assistance to Szekler Land

Talks are underway with the RMDSZ/UDMR president.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 06. 05. 13:18
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"After hearing a status report from Botond Biro, president of Harghita County Council, at today’s cabinet meeting, we decided to provide assistance to Szekler Land with the involvement of the RMDSZ/UDMR, Hungary' Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page. According to the prime minister, negotiations on this matter will continue tomorrow with the president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ/UDMR).

No Hungarian is alone!

he posted.

As previously reported, Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, stated at a government press briefing that the Hungarian government is in close contact with both the RMDSZ/UDMR and the council, and is providing all possible assistance in dealing with the flooding in Szekler Land. Hungarian experts are also participating in the damage control efforts, although hopes of saving the salt mine in Praid (Parajd) are slim.

The government has also dispatched water management experts, and State Secretary Lorinc Nacsa is on-site. Additionally, the government has allocated 10 million forints (almost 25 thousand euros) in aid for those affected by the disaster.
In the medium and long term, the most important task will be to support the preservation of the region’s tourism appeal, said Gergely Gulyas.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in talks with Botond Biro, Harghita County Council President  (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kiss László
idezojelekfőpolgármester

Karácsony, a heroikus főpedagógus

Kiss László avatarja

Büntet a főváros: tíz perc kutyagolás a kánikulában.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu