PM Orban: Ukraine's NATO Membership Means Immediate War with Russia

Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on social media to the letter.

“Recently, a political initiative was launched among Hungarian citizens open to political dialogue — some of whom fought with me 35 years ago for Hungary’s freedom and independence. Although respect for some of them has understandably waned, out of respect for that shared past, I offer the following response,” Orban wrote.

The prime minister emphasized:

The signatories of the statement are disregarding Hungary’s national interests. They misjudge the obvious consequences of continuing the Russia–Ukraine war and, even if unintentionally, are serving Russia’s interests, as the continuation of the war brings Russia daily gains.

He also wrote that the signatories: “are misidentifying the interests of the European Union. Admitting Ukraine into the EU now would mean open war, or — if following a ceasefire — a constant risk of a European–Russian war.”

They forget the fact that former Eastern Bloc countries were first admitted into NATO. Only after their borders were militarily secured were they allowed into the European Union. That was a rational, safe, and correct method,

the prime minister stressed, adding:

Admitting Ukraine to NATO would mean immediate war with Russia, and would risk the outbreak of World War III. Therefore, Ukraine must not be admitted into NATO nor the European Union. It is in Hungary’s fundamental national security interest not to be in a common integration framework with Ukraine.

PM Orban also wrote: “If we truly want to help Ukraine — which is a worthy intention — we should not support a war that destroys Ukraine and scatters its people, nor support fantastical integration dreams, but instead offer forms of cooperation that would stop the war, provide substantial assistance, and not sacrifice the interests of Hungary and the EU on the altar of a misguided, fever-dream political strategy.”

Ceterum censeo: For us, Hungary comes first!

concluded the Prime Minister.

