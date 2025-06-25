PM Orban: Ukraine’s NATO Membership Poses Immediate, Direct Threat of War

Viktor Orban took press questions upon arriving at the NATO summit. In response to a question regarding the Russia–Ukraine war, the Prime Minister stated:

"NATO has no business being in Ukraine."

He noted that Ukraine is not a NATO member, just as Russia isn’t either, and added:

My job is to keep it that way.

The Prime Minister also shared a video on the topic, emphasizing:

Facts are facts: Ukraine’s NATO membership would pose an immediate and direct threat of war to NATO — and thus to Hungary as well. That is why we want to avoid it at all costs!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the NATO Summit (Photo: MTI)