Poland's New President Extends Thanks to Viktor Orban and Donald Trump

Karol Nawrocki thanked Viktor Orban for his congratulations and wrote:

Polish-Hungarian cooperation, both bilateral and in the Visegrad Group, is instrumental to the region and whole Europe’s growth and security. I’ll be happy to work with you on that. We share a lot, including a few similar decades of history under communist regimes,

Poland's new president said.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Karol Nawrocki, the candidate supported by the main opposition force, the Law and Justice (PiS) party, won the Polish presidential election with 50.89 percent of the vote, according to the final results announced on the website of the Polish National Electoral Commission (PKW) early on Monday morning.