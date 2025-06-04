Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely: Fokozódik a háborús feszültség, Brüsszel nem a békét támogatja + videó – kövesse nálunk élőben!

Lengyelországkarol nawrockiOrbán Viktor
magyar

Poland's New President Extends Thanks to Viktor Orban and Donald Trump

"Polish-Hungarian cooperation, both bilaterally and within the Visegrad Group, is essential for the growth and security of the region and Europe as a whole," Poland's new President Karol Nawrocki wrote on X in response to Viktro Orban's congratulations.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 04. 14:34
Karol Nawrocki, Poland’s new president (Photo: NurPhoto/Klaudia Radecka)
Karol Nawrocki, Poland’s new president (Photo: NurPhoto/Klaudia Radecka)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Karol Nawrocki thanked Viktor Orban for his congratulations and wrote:

Polish-Hungarian cooperation, both bilateral and in the Visegrad Group, is instrumental to the region and whole Europe’s growth and security. I’ll be happy to work with you on that. We share a lot, including a few similar decades of history under communist regimes,

Poland's new president said.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Karol Nawrocki, the candidate supported by the main opposition force, the Law and Justice (PiS) party, won the Polish presidential election with 50.89 percent of the vote, according to the final results announced on the website of the Polish National Electoral Commission (PKW) early on Monday morning.

Karol Nawrocki also  responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s congratulations on social media, writing: 

Thank you, Mr. President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation are my top priorities.

 


Cover photo: Karol Nawrocki (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekPósa Karcsi

Pósa Karcsi barátom munkája

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu