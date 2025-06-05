Ruszin-Szendi Tells Massive Lie About His Trip to Ukraine + Video

In a rather important matter, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, military expert for the Tisza Party, told a significant lie.

At a press conference today, one of Peter Magyar’s most trusted confidants claimed that when he was Chief of General Staff in 2022, he traveled to Ukraine on official orders to meet with the Ukrainian military leader, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. In other words, according to his statement, the Hungarian government instructed him to travel to the war-torn country.

However, this directly contradicts what Ruszin-Szendi said earlier: in October last year, he gave a very different account of the story. At that time, he stated that he had personally lobbied for the trip — and did so in order to meet his friend, the Ukrainian Chief of Staff.

Here what Ruszin-Szendi said in late October 2024:

I invited the Ukrainian Chief of Staff, but he couldn’t attend the V4+ meeting. He wanted to come — I know, I spoke with him on the phone beforehand — the convoy was already assembled, but his president ultimately didn’t allow him to leave. So then I made a bold move. I told the minister to ask the president: if the mountain won’t come to Mohammed, then let it be the other way around. I said I’d go take a look around on the Ukrainian front.

This direct contradiction raises serious questions about the true circumstances of Ruszin-Szendi’s visit and his current credibility.