Shea Bradley-Farrell: If You Want to Settle in a Country, You Must Adapt to Its Norms

Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell is an American foreign and security policy expert, president of the conservative think tank Counterpoint Institute, and a former advisor to the Trump administration. As a staunch advocate for securing the U.S. southern border, protecting national sovereignty and preserving Western civilization, she traveled to Budapest this year as an invited speaker at the CPAC Hungary conference. In her latest book, Last Warning to the West, she delivers a sharp critique of the spread of cultural Marxism and woke ideology, which she believes are a fundamental threat to the survival of the Western world. In our interview, she also addressed topics such as migration, radical left-wing ideology, antisemitism, and the role of the media.

Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, American foreign and security policy expert, speaks with Magyar Nemzet at the CPAC Hungary 2025 conference (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

– In an analysis you wrote in 2022, you highlighted that - when it comes to Ukraine - the Democrats led by Biden declared that every nation’s borders and sovereignty must be respected, but somehow this principle did not translate to the United States' southern border. Now, with Trump back in power, what's changed? Are the cartels, the drugs and illegal migration less of a palpable problem today?

– It is night and day from where it was. And I actually go down to the southern border. I don't just sit in Washington D.C. and write policy papers about border security. Quite often I took trips for weeks down to the southern border to watch what was going on. And we had no border security under Biden. In the article you're referring to, the point was that while the EU and the Biden administration were so bent on securing Ukraine's borders, they left all of our borders wide open in the United States, to mass illegal immigration. We now have almost 20 million people in our country, that we simply don't know who they are, and we don't know where they are. But of course, President Trump and Tom Homan, they're doing a fantastic job.

So while we were having hundreds of thousands of people coming across every month, they've taken that down to almost nothing. This is a reduction of about 90 or more percent.

We're succeeding, but the problems we face are similar to what you have here in Europe, because many of these people obviously are still in our country. I did a lot of research on what kind of people were coming across: there were over 200,000 Chinese coming across our orders illegally. The Chinese are adversarial to the United States. They have a whole government campaign to actually destroy our infrastructure, which is a strong concern. But there were also hundreds of thousands of people coming from terrorist states or terrorist-connected nations through our borders illegally. And we don't know who they are. So, my concern is, well, we may have a terrorist attack soon in the United States.

If you look at Hungary, you have had no terrorism because PM Orban in 2015 said, enough, we're not going to accept mass migration.

But France, Britain, all these other nation states are dealing with the problem of terrorism.