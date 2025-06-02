Ellie Cohanim: The UN Has Become a Corrupt and Hypocritical Body

– You described the Iranian nuclear enrichment as a grave threat to the world. Iran has no need to enrich uranium other than to build a nuclear weapon, you said, adding that Iran is building a missile program that can hit the United States. President Trump recently said that if denuclerazation does not happen, the military option is on the table. Can you expand on this?

– Well, one thing that anyone who's an observer of President Trump should understand by now is that Donald Trump says what he means, and he means what he says. So, if I were on the Iranian side of this negotiation table and President Trump says over and over again that we can either do this nicely, or we can do it not nicely, I would take that threat very seriously. I would understand that President Trump is giving the Iranians a real pathway through diplomacy. He’s giving them an opportunity to negotiate a deal, but that deal is not going to be Barack Obama's JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal), and it's not going to be a deal that happened under the Biden administration, when they just sat in Vienna and talked and talked until they ran out of time and nothing happened.

And, in the meantime, the Iranians got richer with their oil sales to China. They advanced their nuclear program and they caused October 7th. They trained and funded Hamas, therefore causing a regional war to explode.

This is not what's going to happen under President Trump. President Trump is giving the Iranians the ability to sit at the negotiation table and negotiate a deal that he might accept.

The question is, will the Iranians read the room right, and will they agree to a deal that President Trump might accept?

Ellie Cohanim, former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Religious Freedom, speaks to Magyar Nemzet at CPAC Hungary (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

– You said the UN has been captured by China and the global south. In 2024 the UN General Assembly passed 17 reolutions on Isreael, and only 6 on the entire rest of the world, including one against the United States, for its embargo on communist Cuba. All this, while the U.S. underwrites approximately 25 percent of the UN’s overall budget. Whats at stake here?

– We're already seeing changes under President Trump in terms of the United Nations. The first change we're seeing is that President Trump, as a matter of policy and principle, as an America first leader, has reasserted American sovereignty and says that we don't cede any of our sovereignty to any international organizations. That's the first thing to understand about Trump policy.

Secondly, the United States under President Trump has already started cutting UN budgets. We've already defunded UNRWA (the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), which we know was tied to the October 7th attack. By the way, the U.S. also defunded UNRWA under President Trump's first administration as well.

So I would expect that under President Trump, you're going to see more and more U.S. budget cutting of that UN budget. We will no longer be spending or underwriting 25 percent of the UN budget, because the UN has completely strayed from the original mission that it was created for. It's become a completely corrupted and hypocritical body.

So all the antisemitism in the UN that’s obsessed against the one Jewish state of Israel, and the outrageous number of resolutions they’ve passed against Israel versus the entire rest of the world, and the fact that they passed one outrageous resolution against the United States – the bastion of freedom and human rights - concerning Communist Cuba… The fact that there would even be a UN resolution against the United States of America shows what a joke the UN has become.