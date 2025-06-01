Warren Davidson: Hungary’s Migration Policy Inspired Donald Trump’s Immigration Approach

On the second day of CPAC Hungary, U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson gave a speech and also sat down for an interview. A Republican representing Ohio’s 8th congressional district since 2016, Davidson is a former military officer, having graduated from West Point and served in Germany and Iraq. After leaving the military, he was a businessman before entering politics.

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

In his interview with Magyar Nemzet, Davidson emphasized that Hungarian policy is highly motivating for right-wing thinkers worldwide.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has inspired many conservatives around the world, because we know that Brussels globalists want to change life not just in Hungary, but across Europe—and they also seek to influence America through the radical Left. Their goals and many of their programs are the same.

Davidson stressed that the U.S. and Hungary share many common values, especially as Hungary has truly defended its culture and history.

Warren Davidson: Hungary's Migration Policy Inspired Trump's Policies

It’s inspiring to see conservatives winning in Hungary because it gives hope to right-wing people everywhere.

He praised the Orban government’s migration policy, stating that Hungary set an example. In his view, national security is impossible without border security.

Hungary’s migration policy inspired Donald Trump's approach. It means we must secure our borders. Without borders, there is no nation—so border security truly is national security. The idea in America that we send our troops all over the world while not using our own resources to defend our country is offensive to conservatives,

he explained, adding that this is also where American and Brussels globalists diverge sharply, as the latter advocate open borders.

They don’t really want to differentiate between citizens and non-citizens, and just want open borders. This is more formally present in the EU than in the U.S., but it's a shared crisis because they have a common ideology, and we are working against it.