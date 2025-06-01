EurópaJognyilatkozatMagyarországTrump
Warren Davidson: Hungary’s Migration Policy Inspired Donald Trump’s Immigration Approach

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson from Ohio also spoke on stage at CPAC Hungary 2025. He discussed migration, the importance of borders, and more. According to Davidson, Hungary serves as an inspiration to the world because it has defended its culture and history. In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, he expressed hope that peace talks in the Russia–Ukraine war will soon bring results.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 01. 14:06
On the second day of CPAC Hungary, U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson gave a speech and also sat down for an interview. A Republican representing Ohio’s 8th congressional district since 2016, Davidson is a former military officer, having graduated from West Point and served in Germany and Iraq. After leaving the military, he was a businessman before entering politics.

Warren Davidson
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

In his interview with Magyar Nemzet, Davidson emphasized that Hungarian policy is highly motivating for right-wing thinkers worldwide.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has inspired many conservatives around the world, because we know that Brussels globalists want to change life not just in Hungary, but across Europe—and they also seek to influence America through the radical Left. Their goals and many of their programs are the same.

Davidson stressed that the U.S. and Hungary share many common values, especially as Hungary has truly defended its culture and history.

Warren Davidson: Hungary's Migration Policy Inspired Trump's Policies

It’s inspiring to see conservatives winning in Hungary because it gives hope to right-wing people everywhere.

He praised the Orban government’s migration policy, stating that Hungary set an example. In his view, national security is impossible without border security.

Hungary’s migration policy inspired Donald Trump's approach. It means we must secure our borders. Without borders, there is no nation—so border security truly is national security. The idea in America that we send our troops all over the world while not using our own resources to defend our country is offensive to conservatives,

he explained, adding that this is also where American and Brussels globalists diverge sharply, as the latter advocate open borders.

They don’t really want to differentiate between citizens and non-citizens, and just want open borders. This is more formally present in the EU than in the U.S., but it's a shared crisis because they have a common ideology, and we are working against it.

Hungary Is a Refuge

Davidson was skeptical about the future of U.S.–EU relations. He emphasized that America must defend its existing way of life and not conform to new ideologies.

Vice President Vance shared his concerns in Munich about U.S.–EU relations. NATO membership means protecting what defines our Western values—freedoms. In America, the Bill of Rights guarantees freedom of speech, free press, the right to assemble and to protest. When it comes to gun rights, Europe lags behind, although national policies differ,

the politician said, stressing civil liberties as common values. 

He added that during the Cold War, people viewed the Soviet Union as the greatest threat. Now, some are fleeing hostile regimes from the UK, France, or Poland—to Hungary.

They are literally fleeing behind the former Iron Curtain. Vice President Vance highlights this, and U.S. policy is now aiming to say: enough—let’s return to defending our way of life.

Davidson’s statements make clear his critical stance on U.S. involvement in the Russia–Ukraine war. While he acknowledges that Russia’s invasion was unjust and supports Ukraine’s right to self-defense, he opposes long-term American military and financial commitments. He expressed his hope that the peace talks will bring a prompt result.

Putin effectively controls Eastern Ukraine and decides when the war ends. I think Donald Trump was very disappointed that President Putin didn’t respond, despite their long-standing relationship.

 Warren Davidson added: 

The American president asked him to end the war and negotiate.

According to the politician, if Donald Trump had remained in office, this war would not have started. Now that it has dragged on for three years, it urgently needs to end.

He also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

As for President Zelensky—who told him it was a good idea to use Donald Trump, especially in front of cameras in the Oval Office? That may have been the dumbest thing he could do. It was a major setback for Ukraine, but perhaps he had no other choice.

The American politician reiterated 

I hope the peace talks will soon bring results, because many people are dying needlessly.

Cover photo: U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

