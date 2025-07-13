Peter Szijjarto: Hungary Supports Ceasefire, Hostage Agreement

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary supports achieving a ceasefire and a hostage agreement, especially given that a Hungarian citizen is still being held captive by Hamas. The minister said the European Union Foreign Ministers' Council will meet in Brussels on Tuesday, where he will strongly urge the EU-Israel Association Council to intensify its work, because in the current global situation, the importance of dialogue has increased even more.

Based on this, Hungary continues to oppose the EU placing Israeli individuals on sanctions list,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (Source: Facebook)