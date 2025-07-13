Szijjártó PétertűzszünetKözel-Kelet
Peter Szijjarto: Hungary Supports Ceasefire, Hostage Agreement

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held talks by phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the Middle East, the Hungarian minister said in a post on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 13. 10:18
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (Source: Facebook)
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary supports achieving a ceasefire and a hostage agreement, especially given that a Hungarian citizen is still being held captive by Hamas. The minister said the European Union Foreign Ministers' Council will meet in Brussels on Tuesday, where he will strongly urge the EU-Israel Association Council to intensify its work, because in the current global situation, the importance of dialogue has increased even more.

Based on this, Hungary continues to oppose the EU placing Israeli individuals on sanctions list,

he added.

