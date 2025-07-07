Rendkívüli

PM Orban Deeply Affected by Diogo Jota's Tragic Death

As a guest on Mandiner’s program, Viktor Orban spoke about how deeply he was shaken by the news of Diogo Jota’s death. Hungary's prime minister stated that although he is not a fan of English football, due to the connection with Dominik Szoboszlai being Jota’s teammate, he experienced the Portuguese player’s tragedy as a personal loss. PM Orban also mentioned his belief that Hungary will play in a World Cup final within his lifetime, even if many people laugh at him for saying so.

2025. 07. 07.
As previously reported, Viktor Orban gave an interview on Mandiner where he spoke candidly about the nature of politics, the divisions within Hungarian society, and Judit Varga’s withdrawal from politics. The prime minister was also asked about the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

PM Viktor Orban was shaken by Diogo Jota’s tragic death (Photo: Screenshot)

The prime minister said that despite not particularly liking English football, the incident touched him.

I used to let him into my room through the screen, and I experience it as a personal loss. It’s very interesting. All it takes is a Hungarian, he was Szoboszlai’s teammate,

he said, adding that since then, there are now three Hungarians playing in Liverpool, as Milos Kerkez and Armin Pecsi have also joined the club. Continuing on the soccer theme, the prime minister stated that Hungary must play in a World Cup final, and he believes this will happen within his lifetime, even if many people mock and ridicule him for having this belief. Viktor Orban also said that he trusts Dominik Szoboszlai and remains optimistic about Hungarian soccer.

Ronaldo, Szoboszlai not at Diogo Jota’s funeral

As previously reported, the sad news arrived on Thursday morning that Liverpool’s 28-year-old forward, Diogo Jota (born Diogo Jose Teixeira da Silva), and his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva, who played for Penafiel in Portugal’s second division, died in a car accident in Spain.

The brothers have since been laid to rest in Gondomar, Portugal. A large crowd attended the funeral service. Diogo Jota, who played 49 times for the Portuguese national team, was commemorated by several of his international teammates at the ceremony. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not among them. Likewise, from the Liverpool team, Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Luis Diaz, and Dominik Szoboszlai were not present either. Jota’s former teammates, of course, expressed their condolences on social media.

Cover photo: Diogo Jota was 28 years old (Photo: AFP/Paul Ellis)

