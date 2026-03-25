tisza pártdirekt36szijjártó péterVálasztás 2026kapcsolat
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels Is Also An Active Player In Intelligence Interference + Video

According to Hungary's foreign minister, foreign intelligence interference is taking place in Hungary’s electoral processes, and concrete signs of this have already emerged.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 25. 12:06
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar (Source: X/Peter Magyar)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

FM Szijjarto said the fact a Hungarian journalist personally facilitated the transfer of his phone number to foreign intelligence services—and that this may have enabled a surveillance operation—clearly indicates an organized, foreign-directed attempt to interfere in Hungary’s internal affairs.

20260306 Budapest Tüntessünk az ukrán zsarolás ellen! címmel, a Nemzeti Ellenállási Mozgalom által szervezett demonstráció az Ukrajna budapesti nagykövetsége előtt. fotó: Ladóczki Balázs (LB) MW képen: Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
 

Mr. Szijjarto described it as particularly alarming that the journalist in question, Szabolcs Panyi, is linked to the innermost circles of the Tisza Party and has even suggested he could have influence over future personnel decisions at Hungary's foreign ministry. As he put it:

Just think about what kind of sovereign policy it would be if a journalist who cooperates with foreign intelligence services has a say in the staffing of the foreign ministry.

According to Peter Szijjarto, the developments raise serious questions about Hungary’s sovereignty and also prompt the question of whose will a potential new government structure would serve in such a situation.

The foreign minister also pointed out that 

it's now beyond doubt that Brussels is also an active participant in this interference attempt.

Peter Szijjarto also explained whom he speaks with and why. He said that when decisions are made within the European Union that may affect Hungary’s relations with countries outside the bloc, consultations with those countries are necessary.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, an audio recording has been made public revealing that Szabolcs Panyi, a journalist for Direkt36 and VSquare, is in contact with foreign intelligence services and provided the foreign minister’s phone number to the intelligence service of an EU member state, thereby enabling the monitoring of the Hungarian foreign minister’s phone conversations.

In the leaked recording, the interlocutor also asks Mr. Panyi which specific country he is in contact with and to which he provided the phone numbers, but the journalist responds only: “I cannot say that.” He then asked his conversation partner not to tell anyone about it.

Mr. Panyi also said that he is not only a friend of Anita Orban, but also works with the Tisza politician. He claimed that he is currently assisting her with professional matters and had previously been part of her campaign team. Mr. Panyi continued describing his relationship with Anita Orban: “It’s a dark secret in my life that few people know about me, so you can’t pass this on. Anita was a Fidesz parliamentary candidate in 2010, then she withdrew. She was taken down in the internal fights of the District XI Fidesz ‘viper’s nest.’ But Anita had a campaign team that I was also part of, in early 2009–2010.” According to Mr. Panyi, 

he remains on good terms with the Tisza politician and continues to help her “with certain things in professional matters."

The journalist, who is financed from abroad, acknowledged on his social media on Monday that it is indeed him speaking in the audio recording with one of his sources.

Commenting on the case, FM Szijjarto said: “It is shocking that this Hungarian journalist, who maintains active ties with foreign services, belongs to the innermost circles of the Tisza Party. This Hungarian journalist, who maintains active ties with foreign services, is a friend of Anita Orban.”

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Anita Orban (Source: X / Peter Magyar)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szakos Enikő
idezojelekpedagóguspálya

A pedagóguspálya presztízsének növekedése a felvételi számok tükrében

Szakos Enikő avatarja

A jövő a tantermekben dől el.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu