PM Orban After EU Summit:They Had No Argument Stronger Than Ours +Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban had earlier made it clear: as long as the Ukrainian side restricts oil deliveries to Hungary, "our country will not support financial decisions concerning Ukraine." According to Viktor Orban, the issue is not only economic but also a matter of sovereignty, and Hungary will enforce its national interests during the negotiations in Brussels.

Photo: MTI

After the summit, the prime minister stated that at the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, "other member states were not pleased that Hungary had altered a decision made in December due to Ukraine's oil blockade, but since the legal situation was clear, Hungary has the right to do so, as the decision-making process was not yet finalized. Therefore, they could only resort to threats before conceding that their approach would not succeed," the prime minister said. He noted that

they had no argument stronger than ours.

Viktor Orban added that he had made it clear Hungary upholds the December decision.

If Hungary had been placed under an oil blockade in December, we would not have agreed to this 90 billion loan. However, since Ukraine waited for this positive decision and only then imposed the oil blockade, they cannot ask me to act as if nothing had happened. Therefore, we are compelled to respond,

the prime minister stated.

The global energy situation has deteriorated so much in just two days that no one would have thought it possible, Viktor Orban said.

And today the situation is that the European Union is currently not in negotiating relations with the US, Russia, or China,

he said, pointing out that "if Europe were unable to free itself from the isolation caused by the EU's poor policies, there will be serious trouble, because an energy crisis could not be managed without cooperation with others, so what they are doing here is driving us toward bankruptcy."