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Orbán Viktor: Az első csatát megnyertük, ha nincs olaj, nincs pénz, de van egy második csata, az április 12-én lesz

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PM Orban After EU Summit:They Had No Argument Stronger Than Ours +Video

In a statement made in Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he represented Hungary’s position in one of the fiercest debates of the EU summit. The focus of the discussions was on Ukrainian oil deliveries and financial support intended for Ukraine.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 20. 10:56
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban had earlier made it clear: as long as the Ukrainian side restricts oil deliveries to Hungary, "our country will not support financial decisions concerning Ukraine." According to Viktor Orban, the issue is not only economic but also a matter of sovereignty, and Hungary will enforce its national interests during the negotiations in Brussels.

Brüsszel, 2026. március 19. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök nyilatkozik az EU-tagországok állam-, illetve kormányfőinek csúcstalálkozója előtt Brüsszelben 2026. március 19-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Photo: MTI

After the summit, the prime minister stated that at the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, "other member states were not pleased that Hungary had altered a decision made in December due to Ukraine's oil blockade, but since the legal situation was clear, Hungary has the right to do so, as the decision-making process was not yet finalized. Therefore, they could only resort to threats before conceding that their approach would not succeed," the prime minister said. He noted that

they had no argument stronger than ours.

Viktor Orban added that he had made it clear Hungary upholds the December decision.

If Hungary had been placed under an oil blockade in December, we would not have agreed to this 90 billion loan. However, since  Ukraine waited for this positive decision and only then imposed the oil blockade, they cannot ask me to act as if nothing had happened. Therefore, we are compelled to respond,

the prime minister stated.

The global energy situation has deteriorated so much in just two days that no one would have thought it possible, Viktor Orban said.

And today the situation is that the European Union is currently not in negotiating relations with the US, Russia, or China,

he said, pointing out that "if Europe were unable to free itself from the isolation caused by the EU's poor policies, there will be serious trouble, because an energy crisis could not be managed without cooperation with others, so what they are doing here is driving us toward bankruptcy."

 

In connection with the situation in Iran, Viktor Orban also spoke about migration.

He said that with 4 million Afghan refugees in Iran, and the Iranian conflict affecting locals, Europe must prepare for mass migration.

We spoke openly about this this morning, and it also became clear that there are member states demanding the Hungarian model. They said that the newly created migration pact is worthless, because it is not about keeping illegal migrants out, they do not want to admit anyone. Not even legal entrants. This is the Hungarian model,

Hungary's prime minister said.

Viktor Orban: The Hungarian opposition is financed from Brussels

The Hungarian opposition is financed from Brussels,

Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the press conference following the EU summit.

He said that "in Brussels, they are working to ensure that the national government loses the election, and that a new, pro-Ukraine government will fall in line to provide money and military equipment to Ukraine." Asked to specify who was involved, Viktor Orban replied that Brussels institutions were behind this "desire".

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

 

 

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