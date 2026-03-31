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ÓcsaVálasztás 2026orbán viktor
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Viktor Orban: Rain or Shine, I Will Be There – PM’s Nationwide Tour Moves to Ocsa

The prime minister will meet attendees on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. in the square in front of the town hall.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 31. 11:08
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Today in Ocsa, let us stand together against war!” the prime minister wrote in his post, inviting everyone to gather from 6:00 p.m. in the square in front of the town hall.

Rain or shine, I will be there!

Viktor Orban added.

The prime minister’s nationwide tour has been a major success, with large crowds attending his speeches at previous stops. The tour will continue up till Good Friday with rallies scheduled at the following locations:

  • Wednesday – 6:00 p.m.: Szentes
  • Thursday – 7:00 p.m.: Szombathely

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the Szolnok stop of his nationwide tour on March 30, 2026. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)


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