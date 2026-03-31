Viktor Orban: Rain or Shine, I Will Be There – PM’s Nationwide Tour Moves to Ocsa

“Today in Ocsa, let us stand together against war!” the prime minister wrote in his post, inviting everyone to gather from 6:00 p.m. in the square in front of the town hall.

Rain or shine, I will be there!

Viktor Orban added.

The prime minister’s nationwide tour has been a major success, with large crowds attending his speeches at previous stops. The tour will continue up till Good Friday with rallies scheduled at the following locations: