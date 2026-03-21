“I won the first match, the second must be won by the voters on the 12th, because if they elect a pro-Ukrainian government, then cheap Russian energy will be lost forever, and the Druzhba oil pipeline will never be restarted. If a national government remains in place, we will carry this battle through, and Hungary will keep its utility price cuts scheme, and we will not allow prices to spiral out of control,” Viktor Orban said.
PM Orban: We Fought for What the Homeland Demanded + Video
“I won the first match, the second must be won by the voters on the 12th,” the Hungarian prime minister said in a video post published on Facebook. Viktor Orban also shared information about the EU summit in Brussels and the state of energy security.
The prime minister also said that due to changes in the energy market situation, the domestic situation will be reviewed at a meeting of the Energy Security Council.
While we were here in Brussels, the situation in the world changed radically with the disabling of a significant part of Qatar’s gas production, and it will take 4 to 5 years to restore it. There is a completely new situation on the global market. We will discuss what must be done in Hungary at today's at the meeting of the Energy Security Council, then we will review the financial implications in the Economic Council. After that, onward to Szentendre for an election rally, and then we close the day with the campaign staff and open the next one. This is what today looks like.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Viktor Orban in Brussels (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
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