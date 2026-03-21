PM Orban: We Fought for What the Homeland Demanded + Video

While we were here in Brussels, the situation in the world changed radically with the disabling of a significant part of Qatar’s gas production, and it will take 4 to 5 years to restore it. There is a completely new situation on the global market. We will discuss what must be done in Hungary at today's at the meeting of the Energy Security Council, then we will review the financial implications in the Economic Council. After that, onward to Szentendre for an election rally, and then we close the day with the campaign staff and open the next one. This is what today looks like.