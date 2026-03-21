PM Orban: Let's Renew Our Anti-War Alliance!

Viktor Orban's nationwide tour continued in Szentendre on Friday, where he invited supporters to the Main Square at 6 p.m. The tour has been a major success so far, with large crowds attending his speeches at previous stops, and in Szentendre the Main Square was once again filled to capacity.

At the beginning of his speech, the prime minister highlighted that turnout at every stop of the tour has been strong, and there is a real chance of winning the election.

The final stretch of the campaign has begun and with the Peace March we have sounded the war horns. The time has come to set out and win the parliamentary elections on April 12,

Viktor Orban said at the Szentendre stop of his tour.

“We will sweep across the country and mobilize everyone,” he added, asking voters to support Eszter Vitalyos in the constituency. He noted that, given the choices, he is convinced no better candidate can be found in Szentendre.

The prime minister described Szentendre as one of Hungary’s most beautiful cities and also greeted members of the Serbian minority.

Looking back, he said the past four years have been difficult, as war always stifles the economy, but despite this the government protected the value of pensions, restored the 13th-month pension, and began working toward the introduction of a 14th-month pension payment.

Listing the government’s achievements, he said they have doubled family tax reliefs, and mothers with two children will receive lifelong tax exemption. "If there are children, there is a future. If there are no children, there is no future," he emphasized. He argued it is unjust that those who raise children should be worse off financially, and said the government aims to change this. He added that the security of women and children had to be strengthened.

Photo: Attila Polyak

The prime minister pointed out that many young people consider working abroad, but he wants to make it clear that there is always a homeland waiting for them. He noted that the three-percent home creation loan is available to young people and will also be extended to those working abroad.

There was money for this because we did not allow our money to be taken to Ukraine. We made it clear that this is not our war. We will not send weapons, money, or Hungarian youth into that war,

he underlined.