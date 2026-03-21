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PM Orban: Let's Renew Our Anti-War Alliance!

“Brussels sought to force Hungary to fall in line: to hand over our money to Ukraine and accept that we are under an oil blockade. We made it clear: as long as there is no oil, there is no money! Hungary cannot be blackmailed or threatened! Every Hungarian must understand that either we stand up for our own interests and elect a national government, or a pro-Ukrainian government will send Hungarians’ money to Kyiv and abolish utility cost cuts. We will not allow what belongs to Hungarians to be taken away!” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared at a rally in Szentendre.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 21. 11:36
Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication
Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban's nationwide tour continued in Szentendre on Friday, where he invited supporters to the Main Square at 6 p.m. The tour has been a major success so far, with large crowds attending his speeches at previous stops, and in Szentendre the Main Square was once again filled to capacity.

At the beginning of his speech, the prime minister highlighted that turnout at every stop of the tour has been strong, and there is a real chance of winning the election.

The final stretch of the campaign has begun and with the Peace March we have sounded the war horns. The time has come to set out and win the parliamentary elections on April 12,

Viktor Orban said at the Szentendre stop of his tour.

“We will sweep across the country and mobilize everyone,” he added, asking voters to support Eszter Vitalyos in the constituency. He noted that, given the choices, he is convinced no better candidate can be found in Szentendre.

The prime minister described Szentendre as one of Hungary’s most beautiful cities and also greeted members of the Serbian minority.

Looking back, he said the past four years have been difficult, as war always stifles the economy, but despite this the government protected the value of pensions, restored the 13th-month pension, and began working toward the introduction of a 14th-month pension payment.

Listing the government’s achievements, he said they have doubled family tax reliefs, and mothers with two children will receive lifelong tax exemption. "If there are children, there is a future. If there are no children, there is no future," he emphasized. He argued it is unjust that those who raise children should be worse off financially, and said the government aims to change this. He added that the security of women and children had to be strengthened.

Photo: Attila Polyak

The prime minister pointed out that many young people consider working abroad, but he wants to make it clear that there is always a homeland waiting for them. He noted that the three-percent home creation loan is available to young people and will also be extended to those working abroad.

There was money for this because we did not allow our money to be taken to Ukraine. We made it clear that this is not our war. We will not send weapons, money, or Hungarian youth into that war,

he underlined.

He added that Hungary helped families fleeing Ukraine, but no one can expect Hungarians to help in a way that ruins their livelihoods.

He called the oil blockade a grave offense. While he said he understands the Ukrainians, he does not accept the situation. He added that 

as long as oil does not flow, Hungary will not support any decision that serves Ukraine’s interests. He argued that the Ukrainian president took this step to destabilize Hungary ahead of the elections.

“Their hope is that Hungarians will elect a pro-Ukrainian government, and then Ukraine will not have to reopen the pipeline,” he said, warning that if such a government comes to power, Hungary will no longer receive cheap oil and utility price cuts will come to an end.

Photo: Attila Polyak

Brussels is colluding with the Ukrainians behind our backs to force our country into the pro-Ukraine camp. We have already suffered a gas blockade, which did not hit us hard only because another pipeline was built. Without that, we would be paying as much as the Poles and the Czechs,

the prime minister warned.

“On April 12, we must decide whether we shape our lives according to our own decisions or submit to external interests imposed on us. No sensible Hungarian wants war, but the question is not whether we want it. The question is whether we have the strength, ability, and courage to stay out of it,” PM Orban said.

I do not see anyone apart from our community who could keep Hungary out of the war. I am ready to take this on and get it done,

he added.

He said Hungary has been able to stay out of the war only because it has been backed by strong national unity, emphasizing again that national unity is the only force capable of keeping the country out of the war.

Orbán Viktor országjárás kampány Szentendre
Photo: Attila Polyak

He then called for the renewal of the alliance formed in 2022, when a broad anti-war alliance was created at the elections.

The more complete the unity against war is, the greater the chance the next government will have to keep Hungary out of the war,

he said. 

Moving on to a new topic, he pointed out that since 2010, the government has imposed burdens on banks, large energy companies, and major retail chains, which have paid a total of 15 trillion forints into the budget over 16 years. These funds, he said, were returned to the Hungarian people, with 2 trillion forints to be paid out this year.

He also noted that it is no coincidence that Shell is involved in the Tisza Party’s shadow government. "They will say that Hungary must break away from cheap Russian energy. And it is no coincidence either that banks, through Erste, have delegated their own representative."

Their plan is to gradually take back the money we took from them,

Viktor Orban said, pledging that he will never allow what belongs to the people to be taken away.

Orbán Viktor országjárás kampány Szentendre
Photo: Attila Polyak

The prime minister asked for the public’s help, urging everyone to take on some form of work in the next three weeks: knock on doors, speak with neighbors and family members, go online, and argue in favor of the national government. He said that if everyone does their part, a massive victory will come together.

The prime minister thnked supporters for the backing he has received so far. As he said, a prime minister can endure anything. He will never admit that, in reality, he is only human. He added that it means a lot to him that people have stood by him and supported him thus far.

He expressed gratitude for being present in voters’ living rooms through television for more than thirty years, and promised to steadfastly represent Hungary’s interests against all opposition. He said that "in times like these, we must not experiment but strive for security."

The prime minister's nationwide tour began on Monday in Kaposvar, continued on Tuesday in Eger and in Dunaujvaros on Wedensday. After Szentendre, it will continue in Miskolc on Saturday and in Hodmezovasarhely on Sunday.

Viktor Orban will visit further locations next week.

Orbán Viktor országjárás kampány Szentendre
Photo: Attila Polyak

As previously reported, an EU summit was held in Brussels on Thursday focusing on Ukrainian oil deliveries and financial support for Ukraine. After the summit, Viktor Orban posted a video on Facebook discussing the outcome, stating: “We won the first battle—if there is no oil, there is no money,” and adding that the next “battle” will take place on April 12.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Szentendre (Photo: Attila Polyak)


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