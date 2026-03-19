PM Orban: "Only National Unity Can Keep Us Out of the War, Let Us Renew Our Anti-War Alliance on April 12" + Video

Performances by Gigi Radics and Curtis preceded Viktor Orban’s event in Dunaujvaros, at another stop of the prime minister’s national tour, where Dozsa Gyorgy Square was filled to capacity.

A huge crowd has gathered at the square, Curtis reported from the scene of the rally, where he performed together with Gigi Radics before Viktor Orban’s speech.

More than twice as many people gathered in the square in Dunaujvaros than at the Tisza Party's event held in the same location on February 28 by Peter Magyar and Ervin Nagy. "We are heading into the April parliamentary elections with growing support," said Krisztian Molnar, president of the Fejer County Assembly and Fidesz constituency chairman.

The Fidesz politician said that they want to win a similar battle now as before. He highlighted that the governing parties secured significant victories in both the 2022 parliamentary elections and the 2024 municipal elections.

The question is very simple: we are deciding between war and peace. And Fidesz represents security,

Krisztian Molnar said about what is at stake in the election, asking the residents of Dunaujvaros to support Lajos Meszaros, the governing parties’ local candidate.

"We have a dispute with Brussels, as the Tisza Party has announced that they will block the expansion of Paks II and dismantle foundation-run universities," highlighted Janos Suli, MP for Paks. Such a decision would severely affect the region, both the university in Dunaujvaros and the nuclear power plant, he said, emphasizing that as a result of the new foundation-run model, the university in Dunaujvaros has improved its ties with labor market actors and international partners. Scholarships have been increased by 50 percent thanks to the government’s new program, he added.

Regarding the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant he said,

we have already won over Brussels. It is clear that the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban were right in this issue.

"All permits for the construction of the nuclear power plant had been obtained by August 2022, but due to the war and sanctions, the first concrete pouring has been delayed until 2026," Janos Suli recalled. He pointed out that this also shows how