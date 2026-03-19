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PM Orban: "Only National Unity Can Keep Us Out of the War, Let Us Renew Our Anti-War Alliance on April 12" + Video

"We are more or less on par with our opponents: we are more, they are less," Viktor Orban said in Dunaujvaros. Speaking about the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, he said that one of Zelensky's demands from Hungary is giving up cheap Russian energy. "If this were forced through, Hungarians would lose a month’s worth of income. We cannot allow Zelensky to blackmail us into abandoning cheap Russian energy, I will not allow it," the prime minister stated.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 19. 14:26
Dunaújváros Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Performances by Gigi Radics and Curtis preceded Viktor Orban’s event in Dunaujvaros, at another stop of the prime minister’s national tour, where Dozsa Gyorgy Square was filled to capacity.

 A huge crowd has gathered at the square, Curtis reported from the scene of the rally, where he performed together with Gigi Radics before Viktor Orban’s speech.

More than twice as many people gathered in the square in Dunaujvaros than at the Tisza Party's event held in the same location on February 28 by Peter Magyar and Ervin Nagy. "We are heading into the April parliamentary elections with growing support," said Krisztian Molnar, president of the Fejer County Assembly and Fidesz constituency chairman.

The Fidesz politician said that they want to win a similar battle now as before. He highlighted that the governing parties secured significant victories in both the 2022 parliamentary elections and the 2024 municipal elections.

The question is very simple: we are deciding between war and peace. And Fidesz represents security,

Krisztian Molnar said about what is at stake in the election, asking  the residents of Dunaujvaros to support Lajos Meszaros, the governing parties’ local candidate.

"We have a dispute with Brussels, as the Tisza Party has announced that they will block the expansion of Paks II and dismantle foundation-run universities," highlighted Janos Suli, MP for Paks. Such a decision would severely affect the region, both the university in Dunaujvaros and the nuclear power plant, he said, emphasizing that as a result of the new foundation-run model, the university in Dunaujvaros has improved its ties with labor market actors and international partners. Scholarships have been increased by 50 percent thanks to the government’s new program, he added.

Regarding the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant he said,

we have already won over Brussels. It is clear that the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban were right in this issue.

"All permits for the construction of the nuclear power plant had been obtained by August 2022, but due to the war and sanctions, the first concrete pouring has been delayed until 2026," Janos Suli recalled. He pointed out that this also shows how 

There are many of us, and we will be more every day, said Lajos Meszaros, the governing party candidate in the region, adding that:

"In 2022 we achieved a huge victory, and we are working to ensure the same happens again on April 12. This day will be decisive for our entire nation, because we are deciding between peace and war," he emphasized. He pointed out that

the left has repeatedly shown that nothing is too expensive for them; they sold our independence for thirty pieces of silver. We should have no doubt that the Tisza Party politicians are even worse.

As long as the right governs, not a single mother will have to mourn her son fallen at the front, he said. He added that he wants his daughter to grow up in a country where she can walk the streets without fear, unlike in Western countries where migrant gangs keep entire districts in fear.

"My Tisza opponent even struggles to remember the names of the eleven settlements in the constituency," Lajos Meszaros noted, then spoke in detail about the developments carried out in the area in recent years. Regarding Dunaferr, the Fidesz politician said he was always guided by the goal of protecting workers; otherwise, thousands would have lost their livelihoods three years ago.

"I will continue the regional development work we are doing in the interest of everyone living here. On April 12, only Fidesz is the safe choice," Lajos Meszaros stated.

Dunaújváros Fidesz
Photo: Fejer Megyei Hirlap/Norbert Nagy

 

We Are More, They Are Less

The prime minister began his speech by recalling what people in Eger told him at his forum the previous day:

We are more or less on par with our opponents: we are more, they are less.

Viktor Orban also recalled the large crowd at Sunday’s Peace March and noted that Hungarians tend to start late but then act decisively, whether it comes to paying taxes or voting, waiting until the last moment.

He added that while there are claims that Fidesz supporters have dwindled, government supporters regularly disprove this. "We owe the two-thirds majority of the past four years to you," he thanked the people of Dunaujvaros.

Over the past four years Hungary was able to stay out of Europe’s misguided policies leading into war, he said, adding that this was only possible because a national government was elected.

Viktor Orban recalled that after the outbreak of the war, Hungary took in all Ukrainian refugees and provided them with assistance.

But they cannot ask us to help them in a way that would ruin us. We do not want to take part in their war,

he stated.

"We restored the 13th-month pension and began introducing a 14th-month pension because we did not send our money to Ukraine," the prime minister said. He recalled that last year the government doubled tax reliefs after children and introduced tax exemption for women raising two or more children.

"We have not only a national but also a family-friendly government. Because we all know that without children there is no future, and prosperity and culture carry no meaning," he said. "Therefore, the Fidesz-KDNP alliance is doing everything possible to support families."

"I would like to ask one thing of young people. The world is beautiful, it is good to travel and study abroad. But the moment will come when you will miss your homeland. That is why you must stand up for your homeland now, so that there will be somewhere to return to," the prime minister emphasized, calling on all young people to vote.

He pointed out that the Hungarian government views workers as the main driving force of the country. That is why they consider it an achievement that the value of work has been restored in Hungary. Since 2010, they have built an economic system in which everyone must work to get ahead.

Dunaújváros Fidesz Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication

 

We Will Not Yield to Zelensky’s Blackmail

The war has come closer, Europe has decided to march ever deeper into it. They have agreed that with time, European soldiers will also be present on Ukrainian territory. The task is to stay out of this, Viktor Orban stated.

At the cost of any conflict, we must insist that we do not send our money to Ukraine,

A battle must be fought because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demands and has decided to place Hungary under an oil blockade, he said. One such demand is that we give up cheap Russian energy. If this were forced through, Hungarians would lose a month’s worth of income, the prime minister warned.

Tomorrow in Brussels, I will not allow this to happen,

he underscored.

"No reasonable person wants war, but not wanting it is not enough. One must be able to say no and be able to stay out," Viktor Orban said. In his view, the main question of the election is whether Hungary will have a government capable of staying out of the war.

"Our predecessors could not stay out of war because they did not have national unity behind them. That is why we must renew the anti-war alliance we formed in 2022," he emphasized. He added that a clear majority is needed to keep Hungary out of the war.

Beyond staying out of the war, the most important thing is to prevent Hungary from being fleeced.

The prime minister recalled that since 2010, 15,000 billion forints have been taken from large international companies and given to Hungarian families. "We should not be surprised if those from whom we took the money are not happy. Nor should we be surprised if representatives of large international companies increasingly appear among our opponents. They were sent here to take back everything we gave to Hungarians. We must not allow international big capital to fleece Hungary," Viktor Orban said.

Dunaújváros
Dozsa Gyorgy Square in Dunaujvaros was fully packed during Viktor Orban’s forum (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication)

The prime minister will visit several more cities this week to meet people in person. The national tour started on Monday in Kaposvar, where a huge crowd welcomed Viktor Orban, and continued on Tuesday in Eger, where many were also interested in hearing him. At the first two stops of the tour, the prime minister addressed several key topics in his speeches, including local developments and 

the stakes and importance of the April 12 election.

 

Next stops of the nationwide tour:

  • March 20 at 6:00 PM – Szentendre, 
  • March 21 at 4:00 PM – Miskolc, 
  • March 22 at 4:00 PM – Hodmezovasarhely.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban was greeted by a crowd in Dunaujvaros (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication)

 

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