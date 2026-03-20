In a new video posted on is social media page, Prime Minister Viktor Oran painted a bleak picture of the European Union’s situation, saying what Brussels has done is driving Europe toward bankruptcy."

The situation is serious due to Brussels' policies, Viktor Orban said (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

"We heard reports on the situation from the European Central Bank and the Eurogroup. The situation is more serious than anyone could have imagined. In other words, the global energy situation has deteriorated in two days to an extent that would previously have been unthinkable."

Today the situation is that the European Union is currently not in negotiating relations with the US, Russia, or China. If Europe were unable to free itself from the isolation caused by the EU's poor policies, there will be serious trouble,

Hungary's prime minister emphasized.

Viktor Orban pointed out that an energy crisis of this extent cannot be managed without cooperation with others, so what they are doing here is driving Europe toward bankruptcy.

