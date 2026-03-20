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Orbán Viktor: Az első csatát megnyertük, ha nincs olaj, nincs pénz, de van egy második csata, az április 12-én lesz

energiaválságOrbán ViktorEurópai Unió
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PM Orban: Without Cheap Russian Energy, Europe Cannot Tackle the Oil Crisis

The reports from the European Central Bank and the Eurogroup paint a bleak picture of the European Union’s economic situation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a new video, emphasizing hat the situation is more serious than anyone could have imagined.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 20. 11:19
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo:Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo:Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a new video posted on is social media page, Prime Minister Viktor Oran painted a bleak picture of the European Union’s situation, saying  what Brussels has done is driving Europe toward bankruptcy."

Orbán Viktor szerint súlyos a helyzet, ez pedig a brüsszeli politikának köszönhető
The situation is serious due to Brussels' policies, Viktor Orban said (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

"We heard reports on the situation from the European Central Bank and the Eurogroup. The situation is more serious than anyone could have imagined. In other words, the global energy situation has deteriorated in two days to an extent that would previously have been unthinkable."

Today the situation is that the European Union  is currently not in negotiating relations with the US, Russia, or China. If Europe were unable to free itself from the isolation caused by the EU's poor policies, there will be serious trouble,

Hungary's prime minister emphasized.

Viktor Orban pointed out that an energy crisis of this extent cannot be managed without cooperation with others, so what they are doing here is driving Europe toward bankruptcy.
 

Because such a crisis, an energy crisis like this could not be managed without cooperation with others, so what they have done here is driving us toward bankruptcy,

the Hungarian prime minister said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo:Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

 

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