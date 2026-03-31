PM Orban: I Have Broken All Records + Video

In a special interview with TV2’s Tenyek (Facts), Viktor Orban spoke about victory, perseverance, and the personal requirements of a political career. The report follows him for 17 hours over the course of a day, accompanied by reporter Aniko Marsi. In the film A miniszterelnök test közelből (The prime minister up close), Hungary's prime minister shared his experiences in leading the country, emphasizing that success requires not only knowledge, but also extraordinary work capacity and mental endurance. As he put it:

"Anyone who has been in this position as long as I have, in the end it is human quality that determines whether people want to speak with you. I have broken every conceivable record, or rather, people have broken them through me by voting for me."

The report also offers insight into the prime minister’s daily routine: the intense work pace from early morning until late at night, constant decision-making, and the demanding rhythm of the campaign period, which he described with a peculiar analogy:

A campaign is like the 400-meter dash, there are no tactics," he said, adding that "in politics, time matters the most."

Viktor Orban highlighted that in politics, experience, speed, and strategic thinking are key, while in his personal life, family, loyalty, and long-term goals provide a stable background. Over the course of the day, he also spoke about his personal convictions:

We are not in this world to be sad, but to live with serenity and to give serenity to others as well.

Regarding his friendships and alliances, he said:

All my true friends are still with me, and I have also gained companions along the way.

The report is now available to view on Viktor Orban’s Facebook page.