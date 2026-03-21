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BrüsszelUkrajnaVálasztás 2026Barátság kőolajvezetékSzijjártó Péter
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Tantrum from Peter Magyar and Pro-Tisza Ukrainians Expected After Szijjarto’s Statement

"We will win the Hungarian election, and the Ukrainians trying to influence the outcome will have to face the music," said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Budapest. “They are putting on a huge show” regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, he pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 21. 15:54
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto told a public forum in Budapest that the April 12 election is crucial not only for Hungary but also for Ukraine: "It’s a fateful matter for us, because we can make it clear that we don’t want to go to war, we don’t want to send our money to Ukraine, and we don’t want Ukrainians to join the European Union,  and the Ukrainians’ interests are exactly the opposite of this."

Szijjártó Péter úgy vélekedett, hogy a Barátság kőolajvezeték kérdésében „óriási színházat játszanak
“They are putting on a huge show” regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, Peter Szijjarto said (Photo: MTI)

“In other words, there is a 180-degree difference between Hungary's national interests and the Ukrainians' interests. Because what do the Ukrainians want? They want us to go into their war. They also want us to give our money to run the Ukrainian state and military. And they want to join the European Union,” he listed.

That is why they are doing everything they can to interfere in the Hungarian parliamentary election. They are using two forms of interference: one is less visible to the public and we are fighting back with less visible tools, but we are fighting back nonetheless. And ten there are elements clearly visible to the public, such as the oil blockade against Hungary,

he continued.

“What happened? Berlin, Brussels, and Kyiv sat down together, and since all three of them have an interest in the Tisza Party winning the election in Hungary, they decided to interfere brutally with an oil blockade. And what was the idea? That there would be an oil supply crisis, leading to a fuel shortage, long lines at gas stations, gasoline prices soaring at 1,000 forints—and according to the rulebook, that is rarely good for the government and usually benefits the opposition,” he added.

Peter Szijjarto stressed, however, that "we didn't start in this line of work yesterday",  meaning they were prepared for such situations.

We concluded agreements with the Serbs and the Slovaks, arranged maritime deliveries, filled up reserves, and neutralized this initiative,

he said.

Regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, Peter Szijjarto said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are "putting on a huge show," exchanging letters while "talking five times a day and meeting constantly" to make a decision.

The fact is that they think we are idiot, but we are not idiots, we are Hungarians. It is obvious this is not about something the Ukrainians did and the European Commission is now trying to fix (...) They agreed in advance that this is what they would do. They coordinated, synchronized, and are doing this together in order to influence the parliamentary election in Hungary,

he said.

Brussels is slated to submit a proposal to ban cheap Russian oil from the EU on April 15, three days after the election, he said.

If there is no cheap Russian oil and gas, then take your utility bills and multiply them by three—that is what they will look like. Because today the basis of utility price caps is that we buy cheap Russian energy, and we will fight to keep it that way. And we are not fighting for it because it is Russian or because of Putin, but because it is cheap,

he stated.

After the oil blockade failed, Ukraine attempted to create a “total energy blockade” by targeting the Russian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline, but this also failed, he said. “So what are they doing next? They are issuing death threats against the prime minister. Zelensky’s henchmen are issuing death threats against the prime minister’s children and young grandchildren. This is completely unacceptable.”

No one can threaten us Hungarians. We will not allow threats against the prime minister. We will not allow threats against Hungary. We are going to win the parliamentary election, and after that the Ukrainians will have to face the music

he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu