Tantrum from Peter Magyar and Pro-Tisza Ukrainians Expected After Szijjarto’s Statement

Peter Szijjarto told a public forum in Budapest that the April 12 election is crucial not only for Hungary but also for Ukraine: "It’s a fateful matter for us, because we can make it clear that we don’t want to go to war, we don’t want to send our money to Ukraine, and we don’t want Ukrainians to join the European Union, and the Ukrainians’ interests are exactly the opposite of this."

“They are putting on a huge show” regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, Peter Szijjarto said (Photo: MTI)

“In other words, there is a 180-degree difference between Hungary's national interests and the Ukrainians' interests. Because what do the Ukrainians want? They want us to go into their war. They also want us to give our money to run the Ukrainian state and military. And they want to join the European Union,” he listed.

That is why they are doing everything they can to interfere in the Hungarian parliamentary election. They are using two forms of interference: one is less visible to the public and we are fighting back with less visible tools, but we are fighting back nonetheless. And ten there are elements clearly visible to the public, such as the oil blockade against Hungary,

he continued.

“What happened? Berlin, Brussels, and Kyiv sat down together, and since all three of them have an interest in the Tisza Party winning the election in Hungary, they decided to interfere brutally with an oil blockade. And what was the idea? That there would be an oil supply crisis, leading to a fuel shortage, long lines at gas stations, gasoline prices soaring at 1,000 forints—and according to the rulebook, that is rarely good for the government and usually benefits the opposition,” he added.