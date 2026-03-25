PM Orban: I Committed Myself To Serving My Country + Video

– “If they say anything at all, it is always about us,” Viktor Orban said in his latest video posted on social media, adding in the caption: “It’s about you. Go, Fidesz!”

In the video compilation, PM Orban presented footage from the March 15 Peace March as well as from several stops on his nationwide tour.

I committed myself to serving my country,

– the prime minister emphasized in the video, adding: “I serve you, and you care, in return.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz. Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continues today in Nagykanizsa. The prime minister will welcome attendees at Erzsebet Square at 6 p.m.

As we have reported, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has drawn significant interest: at every stop so far, large crowds have gathered to hear the prime minister speak in person.

This week, Viktor Orban will visit:

Esztergom, on March 25,

Törökszentmiklos, on March 26,

Veszprem and Gyor, on March 27,

Pécel, on March 28, and

Bekescsaba, on March 29.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the Kecskemet stop of his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)