PM Orban: I Committed Myself To Serving My Country + Video

– “If they say anything at all, it is always about us,” Viktor Orban said in his latest video posted on social media, adding in the caption: “It’s about you. Go, Fidesz!”
In the video compilation, PM Orban presented footage from the March 15 Peace March as well as from several stops on his nationwide tour.
I committed myself to serving my country,
– the prime minister emphasized in the video, adding: “I serve you, and you care, in return.”
Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continues today in Nagykanizsa. The prime minister will welcome attendees at Erzsebet Square at 6 p.m.
As we have reported, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has drawn significant interest: at every stop so far, large crowds have gathered to hear the prime minister speak in person.
This week, Viktor Orban will visit:
- Esztergom, on March 25,
- Törökszentmiklos, on March 26,
- Veszprem and Gyor, on March 27,
- Pécel, on March 28, and
- Bekescsaba, on March 29.
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the Kecskemet stop of his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)
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