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PM Orban: I Committed Myself To Serving My Country + Video

The Hungarian prime minister shared a video compilation on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 25. 13:37
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the Kecskemet stop of his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)
PM Orban, president of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the Kecskemet stop of his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI /PM's Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “If they say anything at all, it is always about us,” Viktor Orban said in his latest video posted on social media, adding in the caption: “It’s about you. Go, Fidesz!”

In the video compilation, PM Orban presented footage from the March 15 Peace March as well as from several stops on his nationwide tour.

I committed myself to serving my country,

– the prime minister emphasized in the video, adding: “I serve you, and you care, in return.”

Kecskemét, 2026. március 23. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke beszédet mond országjárásának kecskeméti állomásán, a Fő téren 2026. március 23-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz. Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continues today in Nagykanizsa. The prime minister will welcome attendees at Erzsebet Square at 6 p.m.

As we have reported, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has drawn significant interest: at every stop so far, large crowds have gathered to hear the prime minister speak in person.

This week, Viktor Orban will visit:

  • Esztergom, on March 25,
  • Törökszentmiklos, on March 26,
  • Veszprem and Gyor, on March 27,
  • Pécel, on March 28, and
  • Bekescsaba, on March 29.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the Kecskemet stop of his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)

 

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