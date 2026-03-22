PM Orban: Thank You, Miskolc! You Are Great!

“Thank you, Miskolc! You are great!” Viktor Orban posted alongside his Facebook video. The prime minister posted footage from his Saturday's visit to Miskolc, northeastern Hungary, where a crowd of overwhelming size turned out again. At the end of his speech, the prime minister stood before the audience arm-in-arm with Katalin Csobor and Andras Hollosy, the two Fidesz–KDNP candidates of Miskolc.

The rally in Miskolc was not the first such event for the head of government on his nationwide tour this week. Large crowds have turned out to hear Viktor Orban in Kaposvar, Eger, Dunaujvaros and Szentendre. On Sunday, the prime minister will hold a forum in Hodmezovasarhely (March 22, 4 p.m.), and next week he will continue visiting new locations day by day. Viktor Orban’s upcoming schedule:

Kecskemet — March 23,

Nagykanizsa — March 24,

Esztergom — March 25,

Torokszentmiklos — March 26,

Veszprem and Gyor — March 27,

Pecel — March 28,

Bekescsaba — March 29.