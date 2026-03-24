PM Orban: Unacceptable That Intelligence Operations Against the Government Are Carried Out in the Interest of the Tisza Party and Through the Tisza Party!

Another week begins, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban continued his nationwide tour in Kecskemet. Minister Janos Lazar, who was accompanying Viktor Orban, and the ruling party’s parliamentary candidates in Kecskemet also addressed the rally. Locals in Kecskemet held a Peace March in anticipation of the prime minister’s speech.

Peace March in Kecskemet (Photo: Petofi Nepe/Csaba Bus)

Laszlo Salacz, Fidesz MP for constituency no. 1 of Bacs-Kiskun County, was the first to address the gathered crowd.

There are twice as many of us as there were of them,

Laszlo Salacz declared at the event, referring to the recent failed event of the Tisza Party in Kecskemet. Life in the countryside has now become secure, as there are jobs and a stable livelihood for everyone who wants to work, said the MP, who is once again running for election.

“In the countryside, people think simply, and it seems that once again it is up to us to keep our heads clear,” the politician stated. He said that Peter Magyar and his candidates would dismantle Hungarian youth sports and force families to pay much more if they want their children to participate in sports.

“We cannot allow the hunger for power and greed to break through and destroy the achievements we have built so far,” the MP declared.

Next on stage, Tamas Cseh, parliamentary candidate for constituency no. 2 of Bacs-Kiskun County, stated:

We are not the silent majority, but the loud majority, and we will make our voices heard.

He emphasized that the Tisza Party and its candidates would, in plain sight, surrender Hungary’s sovereignty and freedom.

“The world has changed. It is no longer only a question of whether a new kindergarten or ambulance station is built, but also whether we can protect the achievements we have secured so far,” the candidate noted. He added that in April, the choice is whether to protect security and families, or to be dragged into a war.

“On April 12, every single vote is a brick in the wall of our security,” Tamas Cseh emphasized.

Janos Lazar: Viktor Orban brings peace to everyone!

At the Kecskemet rally, Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar said:

I would like to welcome not only the residents of Kecskemet, but also those Tisza supporters whom Peter Magyar sent here to disrupt Viktor Orban’s rally

He stressed that this is also what is at stake on April 12: “Choose whether you want a person to lead the country who seeks chaos, or Viktor Orban, who brings peace to everyone.”