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PM Orban: Unacceptable That Intelligence Operations Against the Government Are Carried Out in the Interest of the Tisza Party and Through the Tisza Party!

"We have reached a crossroads: voters will decide whether Hungary will have a pro-Hungary or a pro-Ukraine government,” Viktor Orban stated at the Kecskemet stop of his nationwide tour. “It is unacceptable that intelligence operations against the government are carried out in the interest of and through the Tisza Party! We face a historic responsibility, and therefore we must achieve a historic victory! Hungary cannot be blackmailed or humiliated!” declared Viktor Orban.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 24. 13:45
Viktor Orban in Kecskemet (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Another week begins, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban continued his nationwide tour in Kecskemet. Minister Janos Lazar, who was accompanying Viktor Orban, and the ruling party’s parliamentary candidates in Kecskemet also addressed the rally. Locals in Kecskemet held a Peace March in anticipation of the prime minister’s speech. 

Kecskemét országjárás
Peace March in Kecskemet  (Photo: Petofi Nepe/Csaba Bus)

Laszlo Salacz, Fidesz MP for constituency no. 1  of Bacs-Kiskun County, was the first to address the gathered crowd.

There are twice as many of us as there were of them,

Laszlo Salacz declared at the event, referring to the recent failed event of the Tisza Party in Kecskemet. Life in the countryside has now become secure, as there are jobs and a stable livelihood for everyone who wants to work, said the MP, who is once again running for election.

“In the countryside, people think simply, and it seems that once again it is up to us to keep our heads clear,” the politician stated. He said that Peter Magyar and his candidates would dismantle Hungarian youth sports and force families to pay much more if they want their children to participate in sports.

“We cannot allow the hunger for power and greed to break through and destroy the achievements we have built so far,” the MP declared.

Next on stage, Tamas Cseh, parliamentary candidate for constituency no. 2 of Bacs-Kiskun County, stated:

We are not the silent majority, but the loud majority, and we will make our voices heard.

He emphasized that the Tisza Party and its candidates would, in plain sight, surrender Hungary’s sovereignty and freedom. 

“The world has changed. It is no longer only a question of whether a new kindergarten or ambulance station is built, but also whether we can protect the achievements we have secured so far,” the candidate noted. He added that in April, the choice is whether to protect security and families, or to be dragged into a war.

“On April 12, every single vote is a brick in the wall of our security,” Tamas Cseh emphasized.

Janos Lazar: Viktor Orban brings peace to everyone!

At the Kecskemet rally, Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar said:

I would like to welcome not only the residents of Kecskemet, but also those Tisza supporters whom Peter Magyar sent here to disrupt Viktor Orban’s rally

He stressed that this is also what is at stake on April 12: “Choose whether you want a person to lead the country who seeks chaos, or Viktor Orban, who brings peace to everyone.”

The minister stated that there were ten times as many supporters of the governing parties present at the rally as there were Tisza Party activists.

Kecskemét országjárás
 Large crowds gathered in Kecskemet as well to hear Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)

The Tisza flows from Ukraine, that is where its source lies, and we all know that when the Tisza floods, it brings waste from Ukraine,

Janos Lazar said. He added that the question of the April elections is whether those voting for change are willing to risk the achievements of the past 16 years.

“On April 12 there will be an election, and on that day it will not be Viktor Orban’s fate that is decided, but everyone will be voting on their own future,” the politician declared. He stressed that those who vote for Peter Magyar will pay a heavy price if the Tisza Party wins.

“If we remain, then we will have the 11 percent minimum wage increase, the 13th-month pension payment, and low household utility costs. With Peter Magyar, none of this will exist,” Janos Lazar emphasized. He also stated that Hungary and Hungarian voters are being simultaneously blackmailed: financially by Brussels, through oil by Ukraine, while journalists aligned wth the Tisza Party are being supported from abroad.

“Hungarians can always count on Viktor Orban, and with him we are capable of defending our country’s sovereignty,” Janos Lazar concluded his speech.
Following the minister’s speech, Prime Minister Viktor Orban took the stage amid thunderous applause.
 

PM Orban calls on the people of Kecskemet

Viktor Orban  greeted everyone and said that surely there are some among them who came out of interest, while in the back there are also a few who came to spoil their evening. He sent a message to the provocateurs, saying if they shout, they will not hear what he is saying. 

He asked those present to support the governing party’s candidates, Laszlo Salacz and Tamas Cseh, who, as he said, can always be relied upon.

He stated that the most important thing during a term in government is that MPs support the prime minister. “You can always count on me, but it is very important for me that I can also count on the representatives of Kecskemet.”

He said that 

many people fear the campaign, but in reality it serves to bring together people who share similar values.

“After the first week of the campaign, I can say that we are in the majority everywhere,” the PM Orban declared. He emphasized that the campaign is also useful because it shows the difference between supporters of the opposition and those of the governing parties.

“I am glad that I don't belong to those who snarl and insult, but to such a political community,” he said. He stressed that after the April elections, unity will be needed to solve the challenges, because the day after April 12 will also come. He asked Tisza supporters not to harden their hearts, because then they will not be able to cooperate with the winners.

Reviewing the achievements of the past four years, he pointed out that the government did not allow Hungary to be dragged into the war. “Four hard years of war are behind us, and no soldiers, no weapons, and no money have gone from Hungary to Ukraine.”

The 13th-month pension has been restored, and the government has begun building toward a 14th-month pension, and the elderly will receive the full 14th-month's pension payment by the end of the next term.

“It is good to be young, but it is not easy,” Viktor Orban continued, adding that young people have not been forgotten either.

“Hungary is the country in Europe where it is easiest to have your own home. You may be able to earn more in Western Europe, but a Hungarian worker will never be able to own a home there,” the prime minister emphasized. He added that the government committed itself to putting families first.

“Nowhere else in the world is it the case that mothers raising two children are exempt from income tax for life,” PM Orban stated. He noted that Kecskemet is traditionally strong in agriculture and the food industry, but as a result of 16 years of governance, it has also become an industrial city.

“With the agreement concluded with Mercedes,  Kecskemet is secure for the next 25 years,” 

he stated.

Responding to accusations from Tisza Party supporters, Viktor Orban said that over the past 16 years, national assets have doubled, and Hungary’s currency and gold reserves are at historic levels.

Orban or Zelensky?

“We have reached a crossroads: we must now choose between different futures,” Viktor Orban said regarding the April elections. He added that in 1989 he said no to the Soviets, in 2014 no to the Germans on migration, and in 2022 he had to say no to Brussels on the issue of war.

“You will decide whether Hungary will have a pro-Hungary or a pro-Ukraine government. The choice is who will form the government: me or Zelensky,” the prime minister said, adding that a wrong decision would immediately send Hungarian money to Ukraine in the form of loans, pushing the country into debt for generations under pressure from Brussels.

“A pro-Ukraine government would burden the future of our children and grandchildren with debt. If you elect such a government, our children and grandchildren will become debt slaves,” Viktor Orban declared.

Regarding the oil blockade, he said that Ukraine expected chaos and disorder in Hungary after the shutdown of the Druzhba pipeline. “We made it clear: until we receive our oil, they will not receive their money. Hungary cannot be blackmailed or intimidated,” PM Orban stated.

Viktor Orban said it is unacceptable that intelligence operations by other governments are being carried out in the interest of the Tisza Party, including the surveillance of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He promised that they will seek redress for this.

“How big a victory do we need?” Viktor Orban asked. “The bigger, the better,” he answered.

The world is threatened by an energy crisis, and due to the war in the Middle East, a new wave of migration threatens Hungary. A very strong government will be needed in the next four years, and the strength of the government comes from the people behind it.

“We must achieve a great victory, because our responsibility is historic,”

 

he declared. He also called on Tisza supporters to come to their senses, saying that in the current situation what is needed is routine, experience, knowledge, composure, and strategic calm.

“Our shared passion is Hungary!”

Viktor Orban said that while he will not become younger, he can still become wiser, and he commits to protecting Hungary in every situation.

“I pledge that, after our victory, I will form a government that stays out of the war and protects every Hungarian,” the prime minister stated, noting that in the 20th century Hungary could not stay out of wars because there was no national unity behind its governments.

Orbán Viktor elmondta, Viktor Orban pointed out that 

in 16 years, we have created a work-based society. If you allow us to continue governing, in four years five million people will be working, and the average wage will reach one million forints.

He concluded by saying that in recent decades he was only able to make difficult decisions because the people stood behind him. “We have a shared passion — Hungary — and we want to continue building it,” Viktor Orban said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban in Kecskemet (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

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