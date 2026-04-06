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A Migrant May Have Been Used in TurkStream Sabotage Attempt

According to Serbian authorities, an individual belonging to a group of migrants may have been preparing a sabotage operation against gas infrastructure. Military intelligence had been warning of the danger for months.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 06. 14:39
The TurkStream gas pipeline (Photo: AFP)
The TurkStream gas pipeline (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Serbian military intelligence had already been signaling for months that a sabotage operation may have been underway near the TurkStream gas pipeline, according to a report by Hungary's state news agency (MTI). However, these warnings were initially treated with reservations by Serbia’s state leadership.

Szlovákia Magyarországon keresztül, a Török Áramlat vezetéken át jut energiához
Slovakia receives energy via Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline (Photo: AFP)

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Serbian authorities ultimately managed to prevent an attack targeting gas infrastructure near the Hungarian border, in the area of Kanjiza. During the investigation, explosives and equipment necessary for sabotage were discovered.

Djuro Jovanics, director of Serbia’s Military Security Agency (VBA), said the operation had been preceded by thorough fieldwork and information-sharing among multiple services. He noted that they had concrete intelligence indicating that a person belonging to a group of migrants, and fit for military service, was preparing to carry out a sabotage operation against the gas pipeline network.

The director indicated that the suspect would be detained in any case, although the duration of the investigation remains uncertain. He also stressed that the explosives found at the site had been placed in specially packaged, hermetically sealed containers, alongside detonators and tools necessary for preparing the explosive device.

Serbian authorities are treating the case as a serious security incident that could have endangered not only Serbia but the entire region’s energy stability. According to the Subotica Higher Prosecutor’s Office, proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of illegal manufacture, possession, and trafficking of weapons and explosives, as well as sabotage.

According to earlier statements by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, authorities found two backpacks and several packages of explosives, while security forces continue to work at the scene and are proceeding with the identification of those involved.

According to a statement issued by Serbia's defense ministry, operations are ongoing in the Kanjiza area to uncover further evidence and apprehend those responsible.

Cover photo: The TurkStream gas pipeline (Photo: AFP)

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