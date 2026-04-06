A Migrant May Have Been Used in TurkStream Sabotage Attempt

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Serbian authorities ultimately managed to prevent an attack targeting gas infrastructure near the Hungarian border, in the area of Kanjiza. During the investigation, explosives and equipment necessary for sabotage were discovered.

Djuro Jovanics, director of Serbia’s Military Security Agency (VBA), said the operation had been preceded by thorough fieldwork and information-sharing among multiple services. He noted that they had concrete intelligence indicating that a person belonging to a group of migrants, and fit for military service, was preparing to carry out a sabotage operation against the gas pipeline network.

The director indicated that the suspect would be detained in any case, although the duration of the investigation remains uncertain. He also stressed that the explosives found at the site had been placed in specially packaged, hermetically sealed containers, alongside detonators and tools necessary for preparing the explosive device.