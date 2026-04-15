Analyst: We Told You So — Brussels Has Issued the Bill!

“What we said during the campaign has now been proven true just two days after the election: in exchange for EU funds, Brussels expects, among other things, changes to migration policy and the adoption of ultra-liberal European LGBTQ and gender-rights regulations,” analyst Daniel Deak wrote on social media.

Daniel Deak: We told you so! Source: Facebook/Daniel Deak

The senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute recalled that, according to reporting by the Financial Times, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Peter Magyar that following the Tisza Party’s two-thirds victory, the bar has been raised, and that with a constitutional mandate, full compliance with all EU expectations is now required from the new Hungarian government. The analyst wrote in his post:

According to Brussels officials, the first tests of the Tisza government’s ‘European credibility’ will be unblocking the €90 billion loan package for Ukraine, supporting the next package of Russian sanctions, and taking steps to normalize Hungarian–Ukrainian relations.

He added that negotiations over the financial package effectively began on election night itself, and that the European Commission’s apparatus is already preparing for a swift decision on launching payments after the inauguration, provided that the “reforms” are indeed tangible – Daniel Deak said.

In a comment, the analyst further stated that the Financial Times reported Peter Magyar may travel to Brussels for informal talks even before forming his government, after Ursula von der Leyen indicated that much work still lies ahead before Hungary can “return to the European path.” The London-based financial daily also noted that:

Peter Magyar must fulfill 27 “super milestones” in order to, as promised, bring Hungarians’ money home from Brussels.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Zoltan Havran)