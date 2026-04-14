According to his list, among those offering congratulations were Alexander Soros, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, Hillary Clinton, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk.
Soros, Zelensky, Von der Leyen and Tusk Celebrate Tisza Victory Together
In a sharply worded post, Balazs Orban reacted to the election results. The Prime Minister’s political director wrote on social media that, in his view, it is telling who greeted the outcome with the greatest enthusiasm.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke by phone with Peter Magyar and congratulated him on his election victory. He added that Magyar’s announced visit to Warsaw was also discussed.
I believe our relations will be absolutely extraordinary,
– Tusk said.
Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, wrote on X after the Tisza Party’s election victory:
The people of Hungary have taken back their country! A resounding rejection of entrenched corruption and foreign interference.
President Zelensky Also Praises Tisza Victory
On his social media, he wrote:
Congratulations to Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party on your overwhelming victory. It is important when a constructive approach prevails,
– the Ukrainian president said.
Hungary has chosen Europe,
– European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Sunday evening in response to the Hungarian parliamentary election results. She added that Europe had always chosen Hungary. The “pro-war” Commission leader added:
A country returns to its European path. The Union becomes stronger,
– she said.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, also congratulated the Hungarian election result on social media, writing that “the end of Viktor Orban’s autocratic regime is a victory not just for Hungary, but for people who value democracy around the world.”
The former secretary of state and former First Lady also congratulated the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar, the incoming prime minister.
French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his congratulations. He wrote:
France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people’s commitment to European Union values, and Hungary’s European commitment,
– he added.
Let us move forward together toward a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness and our democracy,
– Macron wrote, also posting a joint photo with Peter Magyar.
German opposition leader Friedrich Merz also congratulated Peter Magyar on social media for the Tisza Party’s victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election in Hungary. He wrote:
The Hungarian people have decided. My heartfelt congratulations on your electoral success, dear Peter Magyar.
–“I am looking forward to working with you. Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and above all united Europe,” he added.
Balazs Orban, Prime Minister Orban’s political director, concluded his post by writing:
God save Hungary.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, speaks in Budapest (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP/Benjamin Furst)
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