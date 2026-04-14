Soros, Zelensky, Von der Leyen and Tusk Celebrate Tisza Victory Together

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke by phone with Peter Magyar and congratulated him on his election victory. He added that Magyar’s announced visit to Warsaw was also discussed.

I believe our relations will be absolutely extraordinary,

– Tusk said.

Peter Magyar previously met with pro-war Donald Tusk (Source: X/Peter Magyar)

Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, wrote on X after the Tisza Party’s election victory:

The people of Hungary have taken back their country! A resounding rejection of entrenched corruption and foreign interference.

The people of Hungary have taken back their country! A resounding rejection of entrenched corruption and foreign interference. 🇭🇺 🇪🇺 — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) April 12, 2026

President Zelensky Also Praises Tisza Victory

On his social media, he wrote:

Congratulations to Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party on your overwhelming victory. It is important when a constructive approach prevails,

– the Ukrainian president said.

Hungary has chosen Europe,

– European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Sunday evening in response to the Hungarian parliamentary election results. She added that Europe had always chosen Hungary. The “pro-war” Commission leader added:

A country returns to its European path. The Union becomes stronger,

– she said.