The crowd gathered for the closing event of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) outgrew Szentharomsag Square, said the event’s host, Philip Rakay.

We had to say no every day

At the Fidesz campaign closing event, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that

there will be a damn big war, as stated by Brussels’ agent, who likely told the truth for the first time.

Peter Szijjarto said the stakes of the election are whether Hungary will be dragged into the war or whether it can stay out of the conflict taking place in its neighborhood.

“We had to say no every single day, we had to resist the pressure,” the foreign minister stated. He added that, meanwhile, the leader of the European People’s Party has spoken about sending soldiers to Ukraine under the flag of the European Union, and about bringing Ukraine into the EU together with its war. “We will not allow this to happen,” Peter Szijjarto stressed, adding that Hungarians have nothing to do with this war.

No one needs to fight for us, instead of us, or because of us. Therefore, we owe the Ukrainians absolutely nothing,

the foreign minister stated. He added that as long as Hungary has a national government, Ukraine will not join the European Union and Hungary will not be dragged into the military conflict. Peter Szijjarto emphasized that following the election, on Wednesday, Hungary will have to protect its national interests at an EU summit, where plans include cutting the country off from cheap Russian energy and abolishing protected fuel prices and household utility cost reductions.

We are not fighting for Russian energy because it is Russian, but because it is cheap,

the minister stressed. Regarding Sunday’s election, he said it will be a a record-braking election.

“I suggest that this be the day of our greatest victory,” Peter Szijjarto said.

The nationwide tour has reached its final stop. The last event of the campaign period was held at Szentharomsag Square in the heart of Budapest. Viktor Orban called on everyone to participate, as this would be the final opportunity before the election for the patriotic community to demonstrate the strength of unity and cooperation.