Analysts Say Magyar Unlikely to Exercise Self-Restraint

– It is “too good to be true” that a new governing majority would be able to simultaneously maintain family tax benefits, increase child allowances, preserve tax exemptions for mothers, cut VAT, and distribute SZEP cards to pensioners, political analyst Attila Nagy Tibor said on Tuesday’s edition of public broadcaster M1's public affairs program 48 perc.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

Nagy noted that the first one to two years of a Tisza Party government could be economically difficult.

Asked whether the new government would need to introduce unpopular economic measures, he said he feared it would.

Political analyst Istvan Pocza, responding to a question about the practical steps needed to unlock EU funds for Hungary, said that the rule of law is a clear condition, which Peter Magyar could attempt to address by rewriting or amending the constitution. He added that Hungary would stand in the way of a proposed 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine, and that when it comes ti migration policy, the “rules must be twisted and adjusted so that they comply with EU expectations.”

However, he noted that EU institutions appear cautious toward Peter Magyar, as it is unclear what to expect from him,

– Nagy said. He added that, as in Poland, it is conceivable that a political agreement could be reached between the European Commission and a future Hungarian government to unlock EU funds. However, he added that Peter Magyar is not in the same position as Donald Tusk, who has extensive international political experience and a broad network of contacts.

On the migration pact, the poilitical analyst underlined that he sees room for maneuver for Magyar to find a formula for its implementation that could be “presented to Hungarian public opinion.” He also said the European Commission would not want to immediately put a new Hungarian government in an impossible position, and suggested that Ukraine could be asked to repair the Druzhba oil pipeline. According to him, this would not come for free:

in exchange for oil supplies, Hungary might agree not to block EU approval of Ukraine’s loan.

In the second half of the program, Nagy said that fully implementing a 14th-month pension is difficult to imagine, and that tax exemptions for mothers would also be a “big bite” without 3–5 percent GDP growth. He added that if the Tisza Party succeeds in reaching an agreement on EU funds, it could have an economic stimulus effect, though procurement and tender procedures would still take one to two years.