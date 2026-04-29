Brussels Abuses Its Power, Fidesz-KDNP Lawmakers Take Action

According to Mr. Deutsch, their initiative seeks to have the European Parliament’s competent committee, LIBE, immediately prepare a draft resolution calling for the closure of the procedure and then submit it to the plenary session.

In the video, the lawmaker said the Article 7 procedure had been used against Hungary as a tool of political pressure.

After the Tisza Party’s election victory, even Manfred Weber himself admits that the Article 7 procedure was used against Hungary solely in order to exert political pressure,

– Mr. Deutsch said.

There was never any genuine rule-of-law problem at all. The Article 7 procedure was nothing more than a political punitive campaign. Brussels abused its power by using this procedure to keep Hungary under constant political pressure, to silence national positions, and to interfere in the Hungarian elections on the side of pro-Brussels forces,

– he added.