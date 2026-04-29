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Magyar Péter bejelentette, megszünteti a Szuverenitásvédelmi Hivatalt

BrüsszelMagyarországFidesz-KDNPhetes cikkely
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Brussels Abuses Its Power, Fidesz-KDNP Lawmakers Take Action

The European Parliament delegation of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance has officially moved to seek the immediate termination of the Article 7 procedure against Hungary, Tamas Deutsch said in a video message.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 29. 13:39
Plenary Session Of The European Parliament (Photo: MTI/EPA)
Plenary Session Of The European Parliament (Photo: MTI/EPA)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to Mr. Deutsch, their initiative seeks to have the European Parliament’s competent committee, LIBE, immediately prepare a draft resolution calling for the closure of the procedure and then submit it to the plenary session.

In the video, the lawmaker said the Article 7 procedure had been used against Hungary as a tool of political pressure.

After the Tisza Party’s election victory, even Manfred Weber himself admits that the Article 7 procedure was used against Hungary solely in order to exert political pressure,

– Mr. Deutsch said.

There was never any genuine rule-of-law problem at all. The Article 7 procedure was nothing more than a political punitive campaign. Brussels abused its power by using this procedure to keep Hungary under constant political pressure, to silence national positions, and to interfere in the Hungarian elections on the side of pro-Brussels forces,

– he added.

In the video, Tamas Deutsch said the procedure has dragged on for many years, that he considers it wholly unacceptable, and that it should be ended immediately. He claimed Brussels no longer has any grounds to maintain the procedure for political reasons. He stressed that Hungary comes first, adding that, in standing with the Hungarian people, they had initiated the immediate termination of what he called the shameful Article 7 procedure.

Cover photo: Plenary Session Of The European Parliament (Photo: MTI/EPA)

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