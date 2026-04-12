PM Orban: Hungary Will Stay Out of War, Send No Money to Ukraine and Protect Interests of Families

Speaking on a special election-day broadcast of The Hour of Truth podcast, Viktor Orban explained why voters should reject the Tisza Party and support Fidesz–KDNP. He noted that he is among the early risers who cast their vote first thing in the morning, but since there is no longer a campaign silence period, he continues mobilization even on Sunday.

The country would lose a great deal; they’re dragging us into war: all of Europe is heading toward war, and household expenses are rising, but we won’t give our money to Ukraine, and we’ll protect our families too,

Viktor Orban said. He added that the mood of this day will ultimately be determined by its outcome, which he hopes will be a victory.

“They always say that Fidesz cheats, but this is nothing new. There have been similar accusations before, such as when so-called democracy centers were set up. I would not dwell on this more than necessary: let’s gather our friends and relatives and go out to vote,” he said. He added that the Tisza Party has built its campaign on anger and impulse from the very beginning, but that will come to an end by Sunday evening.

Viktor Orban said his experience during the campaign is that their support has steadily grown, and he believes they represent the majority.

By now, the silent majority has become a vocal majority. Everyone has come forward.

He also noted the large number of young people at Fidesz events: they are not aggressive, and they are present in great numbers. According to the prime minister, there is no one who cannot perceive that there are serious problems in the world. These concerns are reflected even in opposition media.

“At most, some say they dislike a candidate or the prime minister so much that it outweighs considerations of security,” he added.

Host Balazs Nemeth, made a reference to a personal attack, saying that he "has been hanged" once. "You can still become a prime minister," Viktor Orban said in response, and recalled a historical anecdote: " There was once a prime minister know as the handsome hanged man, Gyula Andrassy. In 1849, he was condemned in absentia to death, but his straw effigy was hanged in accordance with the sentence. After the 1867 Compromise, however, someone was needed whom both the Hungarians and the Austrians could trust, and that is how Gyula Andrassy came into the picture. That's how he became the handsome hanged man."