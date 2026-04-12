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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
FideszOrbán ViktorVálasztás 2026
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PM Orban: Hungary Will Stay Out of War, Send No Money to Ukraine and Protect Interests of Families

On the morning of the election, Prime Minister Viktor Orban reminded voters that, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, Hungary must say no to threats from Brussels, to the Tisza Party colluding with Brussels, and say yes to the safe choice: Fidesz–KDNP.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 12. 16:44
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Speaking on a special election-day broadcast of The Hour of Truth podcast, Viktor Orban explained why voters should reject the Tisza Party and support Fidesz–KDNP. He noted that he is among the early risers who cast their vote first thing in the morning, but since there is no longer a campaign silence period, he continues mobilization even on Sunday.

The country would lose a great deal; they’re dragging us into war: all of Europe is heading toward war, and household expenses are rising, but we won’t give our money to Ukraine, and we’ll protect our families too,

Viktor Orban said. He added that the mood of this day will ultimately be determined by its outcome, which he hopes will be a victory.

“They always say that Fidesz cheats, but this is nothing new. There have been similar accusations before, such as when so-called democracy centers were set up. I would not dwell on this more than necessary: let’s gather our friends and relatives and go out to vote,” he said. He added that the Tisza Party has built its campaign on anger and impulse from the very beginning, but that will come to an end by Sunday evening.

Viktor Orban said his experience during the campaign is that their support has steadily grown, and he believes they represent the majority.

By now, the silent majority has become a vocal majority. Everyone has come forward.

He also noted the large number of young people at Fidesz events: they are not aggressive, and they are present in great numbers. According to the prime minister, there is no one who cannot perceive that there are serious problems in the world. These concerns are reflected even in opposition media.

“At most, some say they dislike a candidate or the prime minister so much that it outweighs considerations of security,” he added.

Host Balazs Nemeth, made a reference to a personal attack, saying that he "has been hanged" once. "You can still become a prime minister," Viktor Orban said in response, and recalled a historical anecdote: " There was once a prime minister know as the handsome hanged man, Gyula Andrassy. In 1849, he was condemned in absentia to death, but his straw effigy was hanged in accordance with the sentence. After the 1867 Compromise, however, someone was needed whom both the Hungarians and the Austrians could trust, and that is how Gyula Andrassy came into the picture. That's how he became the handsome hanged man."

The prime minister emphasized that what they are now asking people is not to bring just one more person, but to bring along everyone. The Prime Minister emphasized that voters should not come alone, but bring others with them. He said the phenomenon of “hidden Fidesz supporters” exists in public discourse, and Sunday will reveal whether this is true. He noted that more people than usual are refusing to respond to polls, which he attributed to digital harassment, because those expressing views different from the Tisza Party are instantly attacked by Tisza supporters.

Viktor Orban took the view that opinion polls can shape expectations and influence public sentiment. This practice, originating from the United States, is well known, but its impact is new in Hungary, where the written word carries significant weight. However, while polls may influence mood, they do not necessarily determine how people vote.

Regarding the fact that all of Europe is watching Hungary on election day, the prime minister said Hungary has long been “a thorn in their side.”

This has been the case since 2014, even though Europe had a more friendly leader back then. At the time, the conflict was over the bank tax, which they opposed. Everyone said you cannot win an election against Brussels. Yet we did,

he said, adding that Hungary has since won multiple battles, including the one on migration. “They believe that to build power, they must show that even if someone wins against them, they cannot remain standing. But we can say that we have not only won, but we are alive, thriving, and in better condition than they are.”

Viktor Orban also spoke about a Brussels–Berlin–Warsaw–Kyiv axis, while noting that “the Americans are with us,” which he said guarantees Hungary’s peace and security.

Balazs Nemeth asked Viktor Orban about recent cases of people "jumping out of state service."

The prime minister said that some individuals broke ranks with the armed forces, which he described as a criminal offense.

He has instructed the justice minister to examine the legal classification of such actions and, if necessary, initiate proceedings after the election. He added that he sees coordination behind these developments and would not be surprised if international intelligence connections were involved.

He also mentioned that some civilians and business figures have recently become critical of the government, suggesting that their actions may be politically motivated, as they spoke out only shortly before the election.

Viktor Orban stressed that Hungary’s electoral system is one of the most reliable in Europe.

All data exists both electronically and on paper. External interference in the outcome of the election can be ruled out,

he stated, adding that 95–96 percent of votes are expected to be processed by Sunday evening, with final results likely next week.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of turnout, saying that anyone with a spouse, children, or grandchildren must not allow the work of the past 16 years to be undone.

Those who want security, those who don't want to go backward, or have their family budget embezzled, or have the company they work for go bankrupt, if they want to maintain the family support system, and don't want to worry about their child or grandchild finding themselves  fighting on Ukrainian soil they must go out and vote and say no to everything that threatens from Brussels, no to the Tisza Party working together with the Ukrainian government, and yes to the safe choice, to security, to Fidesz,

he underlined.

All rational arguments and important considerations today point toward security, and through that toward Fidesz–KDNP. That is why we must also bring our neighbors to vote,

 

he added. Viktor Orban also recalled the famous line of Rocky Balboa: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

He concluded by noting that not only Hungarians at home and beyond the borders are following election day developments but all of Europe is watching. Alongside Brussels, Berlin, Warsaw, and Kyiv have also aligned in helping the Tisza Party. However, he emphasized that the national, sovereign side is ready to engage in this international contest as well.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of  Communication/Zoltan Fischer)


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