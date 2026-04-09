PM Orban: Hungary Needs a Government That Protects Families, Affordable Fuel, and Low Utility Costs + Video

“We have uninvited guests, but we treat even uninvited guests humanely,” Viktor Orban said at the Sopron stop of his tour, referring to Tisza supporters present at the venue. He stressed that it must be made clear this is a rally of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP), and that it “we must not allow them to shout us down in the end.”

“Not everyone here puts Hungary first, not everyone has decided yet how they will vote. To those who are still undecided, I suggest they stand on their right foot,” the prime minister said. He added that there are also Tisza supporters who, if they think a few things through, will end up voting for Fidesz on Sunday.

(Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

“This is the final stretch. Our campaign began with the Peace March, and since then we have covered the entire country,” Viktor Orban recalled, adding: “Previously we were the silent majority, but this campaign has made us a loud majority.”

He said they are in the last 100 meters of a 400-meter race. He asked the audience "not to speculate, calculate, divide or multiply anymore, but to do just one thing: mobilise your acquaintances. Everyone should bring everyone,” he said, stressing that everyone will be needed, because national unity will be essential in the future.

The city of loyalty

The prime minister said it is always an honor for him to come to Sopron, because Sopron is a symbol of loyalty. It is no coincidence, he noted, that in previous elections the city sent civic representatives to parliament. He added that Fidesz is a Latin word meaning faith, loyalty, and trust. Sopron, he said, is the city of loyalty, “and that is why we fit together.”