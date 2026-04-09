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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026miniszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: Hungary Needs a Government That Protects Families, Affordable Fuel, and Low Utility Costs + Video

Viktor Orban continued his nationwide tour in Sopron. Speaking at the event, the prime minister said: “Until now we were the silent majority, but this campaign has turned us into a loud majority.” He called on the residents of Sopron to bring everyone they can to vote on Sunday. As he put it, national unity is needed to stay out of the war, and that unity requires three million votes.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 09. 12:07
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We have uninvited guests, but we treat even uninvited guests humanely,” Viktor Orban said at the Sopron stop of his tour, referring to Tisza supporters present at the venue. He stressed that it must be made clear this is a rally of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP), and that it “we must not allow them to shout us down in the end.”

“Not everyone here puts Hungary first, not everyone has decided yet how they will vote. To those who are still undecided, I suggest they stand on their right foot,” the prime minister said. He added that there are also Tisza supporters who, if they think a few things through, will end up voting for Fidesz on Sunday.

 

Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
(Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

“This is the final stretch. Our campaign began with the Peace March, and since then we have covered the entire country,” Viktor Orban recalled, adding: “Previously we were the silent majority, but this campaign has made us a loud majority.”

He said they are in the last 100 meters of a 400-meter race. He asked the audience "not to speculate, calculate, divide or multiply anymore, but to do just one thing: mobilise your acquaintances. Everyone should bring everyone,” he said, stressing that everyone will be needed, because national unity will be essential in the future.

The city of loyalty

The prime minister said it is always an honor for him to come to Sopron, because Sopron is a symbol of loyalty. It is no coincidence, he noted, that in previous elections the city sent civic representatives to parliament. He added that Fidesz is a Latin word meaning faith, loyalty, and trust. Sopron, he said, is the city of loyalty, “and that is why we fit together.”

Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
1/21

Speaking about the visit of US Vice President J. D. Vance, he said it gives confidence and security to every Hungarian citizen and family, and security to the whole country. He emphasized that since Saint Stephen, Hungary’s place has been in the West, adding: “what we see in the West today pains us.”

“Our strongest anchor to the Western world is the United States and the Republicans who cooperate with us,” he said, adding that 

this refutes all opposition narratives about pro-Russian alignment.

“We Hungarians alone can decide who we are willing to live together with,” he said. “It pains us that in the West it has become fashionable to mock families. And it also hurts that we are attacked for stating that marriage is between a man and a woman, that the mother is a woman and the father is a man. In the past, this did not need to be written into the constitution; everyone knew it.” The Prime Minister thanked the US president for demonstrating friendship toward the Hungarian people.

 

Unfair four years behind us

“It is true that only four days left until the elections, but I must also take stock of  the past four years,” Viktor Orban said, describing those four years as unfair. The shadow of war has fallen over Hungary, a war Hungary did not start, but which has had a major impact on the economy. He said the government could have blamed others because of the war, but did not do so. Instead, it set goals and achieved them. More people are in jobs than before, and in the next term five million people will be employed. Average wages have increased and will continue to rise, and families are being supported. He added that Hungary has introduced measures not seen elsewhere, such as lifetime tax exemption for mothers.

Without strong families there is no Hungary. If there are children, there is a future. If there are no children, there is no future,

the prime minister emphasized.

He pledged that if the national government remains in power, a full 14th-month pension will be introduced. He added that Fidesz had already restored the 13th-month pension after it had been taken away by the left. He also said that today it is easier for young people in Hungary to access housing than before, and credited older generations for making this possible.

“I say that if Tisza supporters listen to us, they will vote for us,” he added.

We helped Ukraine in trouble

“Ukraine is a country in trouble, and a country in trouble must be helped—and we did help,” Viktor Orban said. When the war broke out, Hungary took in refugees, provided jobs for adults, and opened schools for children. “We did everything that normality required,” he said, but added that current demands go beyond that and would not serve Hungary’s interests.

If a pro-Ukraine government comes to power in Hungary, Hungarian money will go to Ukraine,

Viktor Orban warned. He explained that the European Union is taking out loans to support Ukraine, which Ukraine will not repay, meaning member states will ultimately bear the burden. He said Hungary has so far stayed out of a 90 billion commitment, but future plans exist, and a pro-Ukraine government would agree to them. He also said that

Ukraine has imposed an oil blockade on Hungary in an attempt to create economic chaos and bring down the government,

but that this has been successfully countered. The prime minister added that the government had decided to block any decision within the EU that would be favorable to Ukraine. No matter how much they threaten us, we will not back down. Hungary needs a government that will protect Hungarians, Viktor Orban stressed.

Three million votes needed for national unity

Today, for the same amount of energy, people pay 900,000 forints in Poland, 1 million in the Czech Republic, but only 250,000 in Hungary, he said. He emphasized that the key word of the next four years will be “staying out.” This requires national unity, which in turn requires three million voters on Sunday.

He added that if a Christian-conservative government is elected, Hungary will stay out of the conflict. He said that in the coming years, the greatest value, the hardest currency, will be experience, gained through work and time. He thanked supporters for their encouragement and backing.

The world has turned upside down

“At the moment the pandemic ended, the war began, and the world has turned upside down,” said Ciprian Farkas, mayor of Sopron, at the beginning of the event. He outlined the city’s development in recent years, saying it would not have been possible without Prime Minister Viktor Orban and MP Attila Barcza.

'Hungary comes first for us. That is why we reject war, migration, and external dictates,' he said, warning that the country’s achievements could be undone if a Brussels-aligned government were elected.

“The situation is deadly serious. In some eyes Hungary is a thorn because we stand against the elite that seeks to direct Europe’s future. Hungary is not the last bastion of normality, but its first and strongest bridgehead,” the mayor of Sopron said.

Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
 Attila Barcza, member of parliament (Photo: Kisalfold/Mate Molcsanyi)

Attila Barcza, an MP and candidate for Fidesz, said that we are once again living in a time of war and face the greatest energy crisis of all time. He stressed that 

on Sunday voters must decide whether Hungary’s interests or Ukraine’s interests come first, whether Hungary remains free of migrants, and whether Hungarian money stays in Hungary or goes to Ukraine.

He urged all supporters to turn out to vote, adding that the campaign has been filled with “many lies,” which were brought in by the Tisza Party.

Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
Sopron Orbán Viktor országjárás
1/14

Final week of the campaign

As the campaign enters its final phase, Viktor Orban continues his nationwide tour. The prime minister will hold further events this week in Debrecen, Szekesfehervar, and Budapest.

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

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