PM Orban: Our Community Is Hungary’s Most United Political Force

Tuesday’s national board meeting could prove a milestone,

because it is there that the party’s future strategy will be decided, and where political and organizational restructuring will begin under Viktor Orban’s leadership.

Fidesz aims to forge an even tighter unity than ever before around the achievements of the national side, in line with the challenges of its new opposition role.

Under the party’s bylaws, the national board decides on convening the leadership renewal congress. Viktor Orban recently said the congress, originally scheduled for the fall, would be brought forward to June.