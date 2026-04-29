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PM Orban: Our Community Is Hungary’s Most United Political Force

“Our community has always been Hungary’s most united political force, and it still is,” Viktor Orban told Hír TV ahead of Fidesz’s national board meeting. The outgoing prime minister said forming the new parliamentary caucus was a complicated process, but the final result clearly demonstrates the internal discipline and unity of the right-wing political camp.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 29. 10:43
Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Tuesday’s national board meeting could prove a milestone,

because it is there that the party’s future strategy will be decided, and where political and organizational restructuring will begin under Viktor Orban’s leadership.

Fidesz aims to forge an even tighter unity than ever before around the achievements of the national side, in line with the challenges of its new opposition role.

Under the party’s bylaws, the national board decides on convening the leadership renewal congress. Viktor Orban recently said the congress, originally scheduled for the fall, would be brought forward to June.

 

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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