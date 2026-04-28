According to Tamas Pindroch, the current transformation of Fidesz–KDNP points in this direction. Whether these personnel and strategic decisions will ultimately prove successful will become clear in the period ahead. What is already evident, however, is that the party alliance has recognized that being in opposition is not a passive condition, but one that requires active political construction.
Fidesz–KDNP in New Role: Adaptation and Renewal in Opposition Space
The will of the voters has created a new political situation in Hungary, and in Tamas Pindroch's view, the Fidesz–KDNP party alliance has responded swiftly to the challenge. The national side has already begun its renewal at the very start of the parliamentary term, preparing for its new role with new faces and a revamped parliamentary group, the analyst told Magyar Nemzet.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban at the Fidesz–KDNP election night event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
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