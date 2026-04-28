Fidesz Sets Up Parliamentary Group + Video

Those leaving
As previously reported, after sixteen years in government, Viktor Orban ’s party is moving into opposition, and the new National Assembly, set to convene on May 9, will see a revamped parliamentary group take its seats, now without its party leader for the first time in 36 years. Many names will disappear from parliament whose absence would once have been unthinkable in the chamber.
Others have also announced in advance that they will return their list mandates. These include Lajos Kosa, vice president of Fidesz, and Erik Banki, the party’s regional director. Several members of KDNP have also indicated they will not serve as representatives in the next National Assembly, including Zsolt Semjen, the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister, Janos Latorcai, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Miklos Soltesz, state secretary, and Istvan Hollik, government commissioner.
In the election, Fidesz–KDNP won 52 seats: 10 individual district mandates and 42 list mandates. With the latest announcement, it has become clear that Antal Rogan, outgoing Cabinet Minister, MP Szilard Nemeth, Gabor Kubatov, party director, Tamas Menczer, communications director, and Gabriella Selmeczi, government commissioner, will also not take seats in parliament. Outgoing Contruction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar has stated that he will take up his mandate, but will serve as a member of parliament for only one year.
List of Fidesz representatives and how they won their mandates (district or list):
- Peter Agh – Vas County District 2
- Gyorgy Balla – list
- Mihaly Balla – Nograd County District 2
- Janos Bencsik – list
- Janos Boka – list
- Gabor Czirbus – list
- Gyula Budai – list
- Krisztina Csibi – list
- Gabor Csuzda – Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen County District 3
- Balazs Hanko – list
- Barbara Hegedus – list
- Zsofia Koncz – list
- Arpad Takacs – list
- Attila Tilki – Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County District 4
- Eszter Vitalyos – list
- Istvan Vitanyi – Hajdu-Bihar County District 4
- Sandor F. Kovacs – Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok County District 3
- Gergely Gulyas – list
- Alpar Gyoparos – Gyor-Moson-Sopron County District 3
- David Hejj – list
- Balazs Hidveghi – list
- Mate Kocsis – list
- Sandor Kovacs – Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County District 5
- Janos Lazar – list
- Anna Molnar Lezsak – list
- Balint Nagy – list
- Balazs Nemeth – list
- Zsolt Nemeth – list
- Balazs Orban – list
- Miklos Panyi – list
- Zsolt Papp – list
- Janos Pocs – list
- Bela Radics – list
- Zoltan Szecsi – list
- Alexandra Szentkiralyi – list
- Peter Szijjarto – list
- Gabor Szucs – list
- Peter Takacs – list
- Bence Tuzson – list
- Zsolt V. Nemeth – Vas County District 3
- Gabor Varga – Fejer County District 5
- Piroska Maria Szalai Varga – list
- Mihaly Witzmann – list
- Robert Zsigo – list
Cover photo: Fidesz election results event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
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