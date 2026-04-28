Fidesz Sets Up Parliamentary Group + Video

Those leaving

As previously reported, after sixteen years in government, Viktor Orban ’s party is moving into opposition, and the new National Assembly, set to convene on May 9, will see a revamped parliamentary group take its seats, now without its party leader for the first time in 36 years. Many names will disappear from parliament whose absence would once have been unthinkable in the chamber.

Others have also announced in advance that they will return their list mandates. These include Lajos Kosa, vice president of Fidesz, and Erik Banki, the party’s regional director. Several members of KDNP have also indicated they will not serve as representatives in the next National Assembly, including Zsolt Semjen, the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister, Janos Latorcai, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Miklos Soltesz, state secretary, and Istvan Hollik, government commissioner.

In the election, Fidesz–KDNP won 52 seats: 10 individual district mandates and 42 list mandates. With the latest announcement, it has become clear that Antal Rogan, outgoing Cabinet Minister, MP Szilard Nemeth, Gabor Kubatov, party director, Tamas Menczer, communications director, and Gabriella Selmeczi, government commissioner, will also not take seats in parliament. Outgoing Contruction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar has stated that he will take up his mandate, but will serve as a member of parliament for only one year.

List of Fidesz representatives and how they won their mandates (district or list): Peter Agh – Vas County District 2 Gyorgy Balla – list Mihaly Balla – Nograd County District 2 Janos Bencsik – list Janos Boka – list Gabor Czirbus – list Gyula Budai – list Krisztina Csibi – list Gabor Csuzda – Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen County District 3 Balazs Hanko – list Barbara Hegedus – list Zsofia Koncz – list Arpad Takacs – list Attila Tilki – Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County District 4 Eszter Vitalyos – list Istvan Vitanyi – Hajdu-Bihar County District 4 Sandor F. Kovacs – Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok County District 3 Gergely Gulyas – list Alpar Gyoparos – Gyor-Moson-Sopron County District 3 David Hejj – list Balazs Hidveghi – list Mate Kocsis – list Sandor Kovacs – Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County District 5 Janos Lazar – list Anna Molnar Lezsak – list Balint Nagy – list Balazs Nemeth – list Zsolt Nemeth – list Balazs Orban – list Miklos Panyi – list Zsolt Papp – list Janos Pocs – list Bela Radics – list Zoltan Szecsi – list Alexandra Szentkiralyi – list Peter Szijjarto – list Gabor Szucs – list Peter Takacs – list Bence Tuzson – list Zsolt V. Nemeth – Vas County District 3 Gabor Varga – Fejer County District 5 Piroska Maria Szalai Varga – list Mihaly Witzmann – list Robert Zsigo – list

Cover photo: Fidesz election results event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)