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Fidesz Sets Up Parliamentary Group + Video

The new parliamentary group of Fidesz has held its first meeting, parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas reported on his social media page. As is known, several major political figures are definitely leaving the National Assembly, and outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also announced that he will not take up his mandate.

Máté Patrik
2026. 04. 28. 11:39
Fidesz parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas (Photo: Attila Polyak)
Fidesz parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas (Photo: Attila Polyak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Those leaving

As previously reported, after sixteen years in government, Viktor Orban ’s party is moving into opposition, and the new National Assembly, set to convene on May 9, will see a revamped parliamentary group take its seats, now without its party leader for the first time in 36 years. Many names will disappear from parliament whose absence would once have been unthinkable in the chamber.

Others have also announced in advance that they will return their list mandates. These include Lajos Kosa, vice president of Fidesz, and Erik Banki, the party’s regional director. Several members of KDNP have also indicated they will not serve as representatives in the next National Assembly, including Zsolt Semjen, the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister, Janos Latorcai, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Miklos Soltesz, state secretary, and Istvan Hollik, government commissioner. 

In the election, Fidesz–KDNP won 52 seats: 10 individual district mandates and 42 list mandates. With the latest announcement, it has become clear that Antal Rogan, outgoing Cabinet Minister, MP Szilard Nemeth, Gabor Kubatov, party director, Tamas Menczer, communications director, and Gabriella Selmeczi, government commissioner, will also not take seats in parliament. Outgoing Contruction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar has stated that he will take up his mandate, but will serve as a member of parliament for only one year.

List of Fidesz representatives and how they won their mandates (district or list):

  1. Peter Agh – Vas County District 2
  2. Gyorgy Balla – list
  3. Mihaly Balla – Nograd County District 2
  4. Janos Bencsik – list
  5. Janos Boka – list
  6. Gabor Czirbus – list
  7. Gyula Budai – list
  8. Krisztina Csibi – list
  9. Gabor Csuzda – Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen County District 3
  10. Balazs Hanko – list
  11. Barbara Hegedus – list
  12. Zsofia Koncz – list
  13. Arpad Takacs – list
  14. Attila Tilki – Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County District 4
  15. Eszter Vitalyos – list
  16. Istvan Vitanyi – Hajdu-Bihar County District 4
  17. Sandor F. Kovacs – Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok County District 3
  18. Gergely Gulyas – list
  19. Alpar Gyoparos – Gyor-Moson-Sopron County District 3
  20. David Hejj – list
  21. Balazs Hidveghi – list
  22. Mate Kocsis – list
  23. Sandor Kovacs – Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County District 5
  24. Janos Lazar – list
  25. Anna Molnar Lezsak – list
  26. Balint Nagy – list
  27. Balazs Nemeth – list
  28. Zsolt Nemeth – list
  29. Balazs Orban – list
  30. Miklos Panyi – list
  31. Zsolt Papp – list
  32. Janos Pocs – list
  33. Bela Radics – list
  34. Zoltan Szecsi – list
  35. Alexandra Szentkiralyi – list
  36. Peter Szijjarto – list
  37. Gabor Szucs – list
  38. Peter Takacs – list
  39. Bence Tuzson – list
  40. Zsolt V. Nemeth – Vas County District 3
  41. Gabor Varga – Fejer County District 5
  42. Piroska Maria Szalai Varga – list
  43. Mihaly Witzmann – list
  44. Robert Zsigo – list

 

Cover photo: Fidesz election results event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

 

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