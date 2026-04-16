magyarországsulyok tamásországházMagyar Péter
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President Sulyok Meets Magyar, Will Nominate Him For PM

The consultations have taken place, with no surprises.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 16. 14:46
President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI)
President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “Reviving earlier constitutional traditions in a dignified manner and in line with the public law role of the president of the republic, I initiated dialogue with the leaders of parties that entered parliament following the general election of Members of Parliament. First, I received Peter Magyar, chairman of the Respect and Freedom Party, which won the largest number of parliamentary seats, at Sandor Palace,” President Tamas Sulyok wrote on social media after meeting with Peter Magyar today.

He recalled that one of the head of state’s key constitutional duties is to convene the inaugural session of the new National Assembly. “I informed the chairman of the Tisza Party that I will convene the inaugural session of Parliament at the earliest possible date following the final, binding election results, while preparatory consultations for the session may already begin in the coming days, traditionally hosted by the Parliament building,” he wrote.

In view of the clear election results, I also informed Mr. Peter Magyar in advance that, in accordance with my constitutional duties, I will formally propose him for the office of prime minister at the inaugural session of Parliament,

– Sulyok stated.

“I am convinced that constructive cooperation among constitutional actors is what serves the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people,” he concluded his post.

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