Szélsőbaloldali aktivisták blokkolták London forgalmát + videó

🚨 28 BLOCK CROMWELL GARDENS 🚨



🚧 28 supporters of Just Stop Oil have stopped traffic on the A4 Cromwell Road at the junction with Exhibition Road, demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network pic.twitter.com/c85ZFkNqPM