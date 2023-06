Folytatódik a nyomozás a Titan katasztrófája ügyében

Deep sea explorers and submersible pilots @JimCameron, @VictorVescovo, and our founder Stockton Rush have all visited the wreck of the #Titanic - and you can too!



Join us to explore the wreck this summer as we embark on our THIRD Titanic Expedition: https://t.co/F7OtKI0En7 pic.twitter.com/nwC5lTXwv2