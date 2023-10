Robert Fico: Fontos a V4 működőképessége és egy stabil kormány létrehozása

🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰

Results of the Slovak parliamentary elections on September 30, 2023

✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻



The former Slovak three-time ex-prime minister Robert Fico and his SMER party won the Slovak parliamentary elections. Numerous election results show that,… pic.twitter.com/vMblRwmJx3