Rakéta csapódott Izrael területére + videó

🔴ISRAEL 🇮🇱| #Houthis in #Yemen fired a missile at #Israel on Sunday 15 morning. The device crossed #SaudiArabia 🇸🇦 and #Jordan 🇯🇴 without being intercepted, just as the Israeli air defense was unable to destroy it : it fell in an uninhabited area near an airport in center of 🇮🇱. pic.twitter.com/uzftuSTLhU