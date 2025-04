Börtönöket támadtak Dél-Franciaországban

🚨🇫🇷



Last night, a coordinated series of attacks targeted prisons across France.

Gangs opened fire with automatic weapons and set prison staff vehicles ablaze in multiple locations.



The attacks occurred in:



•Toulon

•Aix-en-Provence

•Marseille

•Valence

•Nîmes

•Luynes… pic.twitter.com/oy65UrsFyW