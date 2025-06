A britek mindenről tudtak

⚠️ 🚨 AS EXPECTED , TRUMP IS A TERRORIST WHO BOMBED THREE NUCLEAR FACILITIES OF IRAN: NATANZ , FORDO, ISFAHAN. ⚠️ 🚨 WORLD WAR III WILL BE A DEATH TO AMERICA. SHAME ON THE US! ⚠️ 🚨 RUSSIA & SOUTH ASIA ARE CLOSELY OBSERVING ALL DEVELOPMENTS ⚠️ 🚨#WorldWar3 pic.twitter.com/dnfJWsadOe