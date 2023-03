Meghalt Japán legidősebb olimpiai bajnoka

#RIP Shozo Sasahara 🇯🇵🤼‍♂️(93)#Olympic & World Champion freestyle wrestler, who won 🥇 in 1956🇦🇺 with victory over Jef Mewis #BEL🇧🇪. He went into the Games as World Champion having beaten Bayram Sit #TUR🇹🇷 in the 1954 Final in Tokyo🇯🇵



🥇 1956 Olympics. 1954 Worlds pic.twitter.com/MEluE76vcP