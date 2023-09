Így indult el három űrhajós a Nemzetközi Űrállomásra + videó

🇷🇺+🇺🇸



⭐️🚀 The Soyuz-2.1, a rocket with the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, launched into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the ISS. It included two Russians and an American.⭐️



Subscribe to @SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/EFmLPWWbvQ