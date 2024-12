Meggyilkolták az Angliában eltűnt magyar nőt

A body believed to be that of Hungarian woman, known as Mariann, a 55 y/o missing since 14 December in Bolton, has been found.



A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Mariann’s family has been informed and is receiving support.

➡️ https://t.co/G51yGyUdCu pic.twitter.com/XP1dfLvyKw