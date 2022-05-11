időjárás 17°C Pongrác 2022. május 12.
HUF 6 billion in Hungarian aid to Syria

MAGYAR NEMZET
54 perce 40 perce
HUF 6 billion in Hungarian aid to Syria

“We must not forget about the other security risks the European Union faces in its neighborhood aside from the Ukrainian war,” announced the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister in Brussels on Tuesday during the 6th international conference on supporting the future of Syria. Péter Szijjártó told Hungarian journalists: we must prevent the European Union from facing several simultaneous security challenges at once by not delaying dealing with problems in the Middle East and North Africa.

He reminded that the 2015 migration crisis led to the formation of societies living in isolation in Western Europe, along with the increased threat of terrorism throughout the continent. Europe must do everything in its power to prevent further waves of mass migration; it is also important that Brussels not encourage migration but rather create conditions for our European neighbors so that they will not want to leave. The Minister continued: Hungary supports those EU programs that encourage people to stay in their homelands by helping to create more favorable conditions as well as those programs that help migrants return home as soon as possible.

Péter Szijjártó announced at the Brussels conference that Hungary has offered 1085 one-year, publicly funded scholarships to youth from Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq equalling HUF 3.3 billion (~ € 8.7 million). Hungary is also implementing nine development programs in Syria and countries hosting Syrian refugees worth HUF 6.3 billion (~ € 16.6 million).

The programs include hospital renovations and operations, education maintenance, and job creation that aim to establish peaceful and dignified conditions for those deprived, living there.

The Minister also announced that Hungary rejects any attempts to draw parallels or conflate the Ukrainian refugees and those entering the EU illegally from the south.

Hungary allows entry and provides aid for every refugee from Ukraine while simultaneously defending our southern border from illegal migration. The Minister explained that unlike refugees from Ukraine, illegal migrants have no right to enter Hungary. After all, they are passing through several safe countries.

The EU will not negotiate with Assad. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, announced at the press conference during the Brussels VI Conference: "Supporting the future of Syria and the region” that the European Commission is set to spend € 1 billion this year and another € 1.56 billion by 2023 to support Syrians. He explained that this aid is for both the refugees along with the countries and organizations that are accommodating them; the rest, among other things, is dedicated to restarting life in Syria after the crisis. Borrell confirmed that the EU will not support rebuilding Syria until a real, comprehensive political transition begins in the country. He added that this is not the time for the EU to normalize relations with the regime led by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who requires further political pressure according to Borrell.

Photo: Péter Szijjártó (Photo CRedit: Facebook)

"I took on the representation of Hungarian interests and values"

After two five-year cycles, Hungarian President János Áder, will finish his term on May 9th and sat down to speak with Magyar Nemzet.

The Conference on the future of the Europe as a Trojan horse

May 9th is Europe Day. This symbolic day is both a reminder of the past and a message to the future.

Szijjártó: It would be irresponsible to support the latest Brussels sanctions in their current form

The Minister pointed out that Hungary is able to buy the necessary amount of crude oil from Russia.

Brussels' oil embargo plans would hurt Hungarian society

President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday morning that they would bid farewell to Russian oil later this year.

Thoughts on the Lithuanian performance

There are two possibilities: one, that history class in Lithuanian performing arts higher education is very poor, or two, that the Lithuanian actors who came as guests to our country, are taking gross advantage of this chance to consciously insult a Central European nation with a very similar fate as theirs.

After Ukrainians, Lithuanians try to school Hungary on 1956

Countries that took part in crushing the Hungarian revolution alongside the Soviet Union are trying to school us.
Kiss Károly

Igazolt a magyar modell sikere

Rendkívüli módon nyitott gazdaságunk meghatározza, hogy a globális világgazdaság része kell hogy legyünk.

