Balázs Orbán: It is in the whole of Europe’s interest to end the war as soon as possible

Balázs Orbán: It is in the whole of Europe’s interest to end the war as soon as possible

“The European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) international think tank’s opinion poll determined that Europeans want peace even if this may result in territorial losses for Ukraine,” wrote Balázs Orbán, political director of the Prime Minister, in a social media post.

The study covered ten European countries: Finland, Poland, Sweden, Great Britain, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Germany, France and Italy. It was discovered that while over two thirds of Europeans want peace, only one fifth prioritize sanctions to be imposed on Russia regardless of the cost. 

The study also determined that, in connection with the war, Europeans are just as worried about the drastic cost of living increases as the threat of Russia deploying nuclear weapons.

“This is not shocking given that the war and the sanctions thus far have heavily burdened European households – and a potential gas embargo would only push prices even higher,” 

– wrote Balázs Orbán.  

“This is exactly why the majority of those for peace and those pushing for sanctions agree that the European Union will come out a loser from this war,” he added. 

The ECFR study also revealed that many believe that their governments are placing too much emphasis on the war while ignoring other essential issues. As the fighting continues and the growing burdens on households continues, the proportion of those for peace will only increase. 

“Thus, it is in the interest of the whole of Europe to end the war peacefully as soon as possible,” 

– emphasized the political director of the Prime Minister.

(Picture: MTI/EPA)

