időjárás 10°C Vilhelmina 2022. szeptember 19.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 10°C
Vilhelmina
2022. szeptember 19.

“The EC’s decision opens up the way to quickly conclude negotiations on EU funds”

HARANGOZÓ ÉVA
38 perce
“The EC’s decision opens up the way to quickly conclude negotiations on EU funds”

“The European Commission’s announcement this afternoon confirmed that the conditionality procedure negotiations have concluded,”

– stated Tibor Navracsics this afternoon at his press conference. The Hungarian Minister for Regional Development and EU funds is responsible for the EU funds negotiations. He explained that because of the aforementioned measures,

no additional expectations can be set going forward.

He added that they will not lose any funds because Hungary will fulfill all its commitments and, as he said:

“The government did not make commitments just to please the Commission.”

According to him, the government has “no intention at all of not fulfilling its commitments made.” Thus, the Council’s sanctions decision will not be decided upon now since the contents of Sunday’s sanctions package is secondary. In connection with this, the European Commission recommended that a portion of EU funds designated for Hungary be suspended due to concerns over the mismanagement of funds.

Tibor Navracsics emphasized that of the 17 commitments made, the establishment of the Integrity Authority – an institution that will monitor public procurement of EU funds – is one of the most important. He explained that this will be an independent authority, its leader will be chosen through an open tender process. He added that the legislation regarding this institution will be submitted to the National Assembly next Friday and it will start operating in November. So far it is known that the authority will be intervening in cases where they suspect the following: relevant players did not take the necessary steps to prevent, detect and correct fraud, conflicts of interest, corruption and other violations or irregularities that adversely impact the implementation of EU funds. In addition, the authority’s independence will be ensured by comprehensive guarantees. Its president will be appointed by the President of Hungary on the basis of an open tender and proposal by the head of the State Audit Office of Hungary.

The Minster also revealed that the other important commitment was the creation of an Anti-Corruption Working Group.

“Hungary is providing an even stronger guarantee that this new unit is now built within the government structure, but linked to a new integrity authority,”

– highlighted Tibor Navracsics.

Aside from the Integrity Authority and Anti-Corruption Working Group, Hungary's most significant commitments include the strengthening of anti-corruption systems. In accordance with this, the government will undertake expanding the personal scope and content of asset declarations and strengthening its control system. These undertakings include developing the Electronic Public Procurement System to increase transparency as well as strengthening cooperation with OLAF (European Anti-Fraud Office). The Hungarian government began implementing its commitments at the end of August already. This is being done in close cooperation with the European Commission and various international organizations (European Council, OECD). Two new regulation proposals are expected to be submitted on September 19 and 23. The September 19 regulations package will contain amendments to the law relating to public interest trust foundations performing public duties and cooperation with OLAF. The September 23 legislation is still being prepared. In answer to Magyar Nemzet’s question, the Minister explained that the government will complete the necessary administrative tasks by the end of the year and afterwards, it is up to the EU when the funds will arrive.

Ajánló

Fathers and axes

Ernst Jünger’s parable came to mind in connection with the honors bestowed upon Viktor Orbán by the Serbian State.

In any case, Hungary has not actually lost any EU funds yet – and based on the Commission’s decision today, this is no longer a threat. If the Hungarian government fulfills its commitments, the conditionality procedure will be concluded before the end of the year. The EC’s decision opens up the way to quickly conclude negotiations on EU funds. If things go according to plan, they will be concluded by the end of the year thus Hungary could enter 2023 without a loss of funds.

Photo: Tibor Navracsics (Photo: Kurucz Árpád)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

KTK: A kormány magán kezdi a takarékoskodást, a lakossági rezsicsökkentést pedig továbbra is biztosítja

origo.hu

Kisebb bikinifelsőt keresve sem találhatott volna Nicole Scherzinger - fotók

origo.hu

Brutális baleset történt az M4-esen, lezárták az egész utat

borsonline.hu

A reptéren fotózták le Berki Mazsiékat

hirtv.hu

Kiadták a riasztást az egész országra: kegyetlen, mi vár ránk

ripost.hu

Átkeltek az ukránok az Oszkil folyón, egyre hátrébb nyomják az oroszokat

vg.hu

Megrendítő vallomást tett Vilmos herceg: rettenetes lesz

origo.hu

MK: Fehérvár–PAFC rangadó; Iváncsára látogat az FTC – sorsolás

nemzetisport.hu

Európa kaphatja a legnagyobb pofont a gazdasági válságtól + videó

magyarnemzet.hu

Hazánk csatát nyert

magyarnemzet.hu

Vesztes csapaton ne változtass: Dobrev bemutatta az árnyékkormányát

magyarnemzet.hu

Hemzsegnek a gyanús ügyek Dobrev árnyékkormányának belügyminisztere körül + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Fathers and axes

Ernst Jünger’s parable came to mind in connection with the honors bestowed upon Viktor Orbán by the Serbian State.

After 21 years, a new global political turning point

On this September 11 anniversary, global transformations are going in a different direction.

Valuable territories lost to Russia – Ukrainian heavy industry could cease to exist

Ukraine has lost many pivotal economic areas that are now occupied by Russians.

Increasingly dire prospects for Ukraine

Depressing prospects for Ukraine: a bankrupt state, an economy in free fall, and debts doubled.

Where is the Ukrainian grain? Exports are falling

Only half of last year's volume has left Ukraine so far.

Over and over again, Hungary has been right on important issues

Péter Szijjártó said that we are experiencing an age of crises and dangers and we must strive to protect our country from the negative impact; to do this.
idézőjelVélemény
Felföldi Zoltán

Árnyékkormány egy választási autokráciában

A választási autokrácia valóban pontos meghatározás arra az esetre, ha véletlenül tényleg Dobrev Klára lenne a miniszterelnök.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu