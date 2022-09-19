“The EC’s decision opens up the way to quickly conclude negotiations on EU funds”

Tibor Navracsics emphasized that of the 17 commitments made, the establishment of the Integrity Authority – an institution that will monitor public procurement of EU funds – is one of the most important. He explained that this will be an independent authority, its leader will be chosen through an open tender process. He added that the legislation regarding this institution will be submitted to the National Assembly next Friday and it will start operating in November. So far it is known that the authority will be intervening in cases where they suspect the following: relevant players did not take the necessary steps to prevent, detect and correct fraud, conflicts of interest, corruption and other violations or irregularities that adversely impact the implementation of EU funds. In addition, the authority’s independence will be ensured by comprehensive guarantees. Its president will be appointed by the President of Hungary on the basis of an open tender and proposal by the head of the State Audit Office of Hungary.

The Minster also revealed that the other important commitment was the creation of an Anti-Corruption Working Group.

“Hungary is providing an even stronger guarantee that this new unit is now built within the government structure, but linked to a new integrity authority,”

– highlighted Tibor Navracsics.

Aside from the Integrity Authority and Anti-Corruption Working Group, Hungary's most significant commitments include the strengthening of anti-corruption systems. In accordance with this, the government will undertake expanding the personal scope and content of asset declarations and strengthening its control system. These undertakings include developing the Electronic Public Procurement System to increase transparency as well as strengthening cooperation with OLAF (European Anti-Fraud Office). The Hungarian government began implementing its commitments at the end of August already. This is being done in close cooperation with the European Commission and various international organizations (European Council, OECD). Two new regulation proposals are expected to be submitted on September 19 and 23. The September 19 regulations package will contain amendments to the law relating to public interest trust foundations performing public duties and cooperation with OLAF. The September 23 legislation is still being prepared. In answer to Magyar Nemzet’s question, the Minister explained that the government will complete the necessary administrative tasks by the end of the year and afterwards, it is up to the EU when the funds will arrive.