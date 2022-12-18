időjárás -4°C Auguszta 2022. december 18.
Viktor Orbán receives prestigious American award

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook
1 órája 1 órája
Viktor Orbán receives prestigious American award

The largest and oldest association for Republican youth in the United States has awarded Prime Minister Viktor Orbán the John Foster Dulles Award which is given to those who take up the fight against communist forces,

– announced Balázs Orbán on his social media platform. 

The Prime Minister’s political director also posted a video from the prestigious event where the Hungarian Prime Minister was praised for being a dedicated defender of the Hungarian nation – including both for the Hungarian people of the mother country and those Hungarian people living outside of Hungary’s borders in the Carpathian Basin, ripped away from their homeland by the Treaty of Trianon. 

“He reformed the Hungarian media landscape to ensure that it serves national interests and not the interests of internationalist elites. He built a security fence along Hungary’s southern border to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country. He created a tax policy that embraces natalism reducing taxes substantially once families have three or more children. 

The overseas elections that return results in one day and which have been more closely monitored by international observers than any other in the European Union. 

He opened Hungary’s arms to communities torn away over a century ago and allowed them to repatriate to their homeland. And he gave George Soros the boot. 

– they stated at the New York Young Republican Club’s 110th anniversary gala, describing Viktor Orbán’s achievements.

The Prime Minister’s award was received by the Hungarian ambassador to Washington DC. Szabolcs Takács thanked the club in Viktor Orbán’s name and he outlined the successes and pillars of the Hungarian governments’ conservative policy over the past decade. 

Click HERE for a video of the award presentation. 

Photo: Viktor Orbán (Photo: Fischer Zoltán)

Megafon – battling the dollar liberals

Megafon – battling the dollar liberals

“Neither the dollar liberals nor the dollar media will not stop, and the rest is yet to come,” said István Kovács, founder of Megafon Központ.
“Guy Verhofstadt is consistently confusing his role”

“Guy Verhofstadt is consistently confusing his role”

“There is nothing new under the sun – we already knew that Verhofstadt represents this position,” said Milán Pálfalvi, analyst at Nézőpont Intézet.
Viktor Orbán: Sanctions haven’t brought us any closer to the end of this war

Viktor Orbán: Sanctions haven’t brought us any closer to the end of this war

“We must continuously fight to protect our basic values,” stated Viktor Orbán on Kossuth radio.
Navracsics: We must thoroughly and precisely fulfill our commitments

Navracsics: We must thoroughly and precisely fulfill our commitments

“If this is achieved, then the goals we set are achieved. From 2023 we will actually be able to use the funds,” he added.
CPAC an opportunity to convey the truth

CPAC an opportunity to convey the truth

Levente Szikra explained that in Hungary both the long-term success of conservative governance is given along with significant social support behind it.
Viktor Orbán: Sanctions bring us closer to war

Viktor Orbán: Sanctions bring us closer to war

“If Europe continues to see itself as a warring party – then we will become more and more involved in this conflict” – said Viktor Orbán.
MINDEN, AMIT A KATARI VB-RŐL TUDNI ÉRDEMES
