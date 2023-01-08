Hungary has a strategy to win the decade

The neoliberal globalization model has run out of steam

He characterized the current globalization model – which came about after the fall of the Soviet Union and as the neoliberal United States became the unipolar leader of the world order – based on network science: a decentralized, hierarchy-free globalization model. According to Balázs Orbán, the drawbacks of this model led to the economic crisis of 2008 – only few at the time recognized however that the neoliberal economic and political world order was also in crisis.

However, at the time, the Hungarian right already saw that this is about much more: the entire world order was undergoing a transformation,

– added the Prime Minister’s Political Director. He believes the major events of the 2010s – migration, Brexit, Donald Trump’s 2016 win – showed that the neoliberal global order does not work as well as before and is consequently losing legitimacy. “And the worldwide pandemic that erupted in 2020 shed light on the vulnerability of the neoliberal world order. The Ukrainian-Russian war put the cherry on top, making it clear that the current Western-focus is not sustainable because the West’s challengers have become stronger, in no small part due to liberalized trade and economy,” wrote Balázs Orbán.

According to the Political Director, the US, in an effort to defend its dominance while leading the West, has responded to this world order crisis by severing, weakening, or more closely controlling its relations.

Using Western terminology, this is what’s known as decoupling. It seems that the Cold War era national blocs are being established once more. From the perspective of network theory, the resulting world order can be described as a system of hierarchical networks existing side by side,

– said Balázs Orbán, defining the current world order. As he wrote, in such a system, all economic, political and cultural transfers take place through the bloc’s leading states.