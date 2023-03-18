időjárás 6°C Ede , Sándor 2023. március 18.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 6°C
Ede, Sándor
2023. március 18.

The majority is against campaign funds from abroad

KRISZTINA KINCSES
2 órája 1 órája
The majority is against campaign funds from abroad

According to 57 percent of Hungarians, both political parties and all organizations participating in campaigns should be subject to stricter regulations, determined the latest poll from the Nézőpont Institute. As they reminded, a year ago, background organizations linked to Hungarian opposition parties received over four billion forints (~10M euro) from US and Swiss sources; this amount is more than five times what is granted in state support.

As they reported, 

this campaign financing scandal – the biggest since the fall of communism – convinced the majority of both pro-Fidesz voters (65%) and many left-wing voters (43%) of the need for stricter measures.

Only a fifth of Fidesz voters (19%) and a third of opposition supporters (34%) believe that there is no need for more restrictions. There is a majority throughout all social groups in favor of stricter legislation: even groups that are typically in disagreement with the government – those with higher education degrees and Budapest residents – think that current regulations should be tightened, 48% and 51% respectively.

In answer to the question “organizations tied to political parties should be able to. accept financial campaign support from which countries?”, the majority of answers (56%) replied that no foreign support at all should be acceptable.

About eight out of ten Hungarians polled (77%) consider it unacceptable if organizations tied to political parties receive funding from Chinese or Russian sources; seven out of ten (71%) oppose funding from the US; six out of ten (59%) oppose funding from the EU.

On the other hand, about a quarter of Hungarians (27%) believe that financial campaign support from the EU is acceptable while every seventh (15%) consider it acceptable from the United States. Only every tenth Hungarian polled considered campaign funding from China and Russia acceptable (9%).

Coverpic: Rolling dollars (Photo: István Mirkó)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Bakondi György: Jelenleg embercsempészek döntenek arról, hogy kik lesznek európaiak

Bakondi György: Jelenleg embercsempészek döntenek arról, hogy kik lesznek európaiak

origo.hu
A Jóbarátok sztárját már a tizedik pszichopata próbálja meggyilkolni

A Jóbarátok sztárját már a tizedik pszichopata próbálja meggyilkolni

origo.hu
Megmutatta tündéri kislányát a TV2 egykori sztárja

Megmutatta tündéri kislányát a TV2 egykori sztárja

borsonline.hu
Újabb népszerű termék árát lökte mélybe a Lidl – megérkezett a Tesco válasza is

Újabb népszerű termék árát lökte mélybe a Lidl – megérkezett a Tesco válasza is

vg.hu
Tündéri! Itt az első fotó Debreczeni Zitáék második kisfiáról

Tündéri! Itt az első fotó Debreczeni Zitáék második kisfiáról

ripost.hu
Több száz menekült tüntetett Athénban

Több száz menekült tüntetett Athénban

hirtv.hu
Szexuális fantáziájukról kellett esszét írniuk a diákoknak egy amerikai iskolában

Szexuális fantáziájukról kellett esszét írniuk a diákoknak egy amerikai iskolában

origo.hu
Hatalmas ütést kapot, ömlött a vér az olimpiai ezüstérmes magyar sztársportlóból

Hatalmas ütést kapot, ömlött a vér az olimpiai ezüstérmes magyar sztársportlóból

origo.hu
Közel negyvenezer áldozat van Magyarországon, mégis keveset tudunk az emberkereskedelemről (x)

Közel negyvenezer áldozat van Magyarországon, mégis keveset tudunk az emberkereskedelemről (x)

szon.hu
Koronavírus: Vuhanban megtalálhatták a „főbűnöst”

Koronavírus: Vuhanban megtalálhatták a „főbűnöst”

magyarnemzet.hu
Okiratot hamisított az ellenzéki vezetésű Eger aljegyzője

Okiratot hamisított az ellenzéki vezetésű Eger aljegyzője

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb helyen tiltják be a gázkazánokat

Újabb helyen tiltják be a gázkazánokat

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Máté Kocsis: We have decided to support Finland’s NATO accession

Máté Kocsis: We have decided to support Finland’s NATO accession

The leader of the Fidesz group in the Hungarian parliament added that they will be deciding on Sweden’s case at a later date. 
“Soros wrote what would happen 30 years ago”

“Soros wrote what would happen 30 years ago”

That’s how a friend of the people thinks.
"We don't want another endless war"

"We don't want another endless war"

Interview with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the war in Ukraine and the lessons learned from Afghanistan.
Szijjártó: It does not take much courage to yell at Moscow from Brussels and Washington

Szijjártó: It does not take much courage to yell at Moscow from Brussels and Washington

In the past year, leading politicians around the world have been calling for peace in the war in Ukraine, and our country was no exception.
Viktor Orbán: If the military goals are unclear, it is very easy to lose your way

Viktor Orbán: If the military goals are unclear, it is very easy to lose your way

In the Russia-Ukraine war, it is not clear on either side what the military goals are – said the Hungarian Prime Minister.
Linda and the Hammer gang

Linda and the Hammer gang

“Keep the pressure on! … Attack, attack, attack from every direction, never give the faltering organization a chance to rest, regroup, get back on their feet and rethink their strategy!”
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

A mongol sztyeppe végtelen szabadsága

Kizökkentett nyugalmamból egy nyomorult, szerencsétlen senki, aki egy vietnami származású operaénekes ruháján gúnyolódott.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.hukarcfm.hu